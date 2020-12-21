‘80,000 STRIKES’: Heavy rains, intense lightning lashes Warwick

WILD WEATHER: Warwick Daily News reader Amelia Blake snapped this fantastic shot of lightning over the region last night.

WARWICK residents were stunned by severe thunderstorms last night that saw widespread blackouts and localised flooding hit the region.

Not long after a Bureau of Meteorology flash flooding warning was issued at about 4pm, the storms hit Warwick, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi and Inglewood areas.

According to official records, Bureau of Meteorology recorded 25.4mm at Hermitage while Environdata recorded 57.8mm at Percy St.

But reader collection is much more varied.

While residents of Cinema Heights scored up to 75mm, at Rodgers Creek resident Elizabeth Marshall only reported 8mm.

In Stanthorpe, flooding hit Millers in High St with the business still closed today due to the freak weather.

According to reader Brittney Clout, Warwick streets were left closed off, too.

“Cleary St was absolutely flooded, could only just drive through, it’s all run down into the paddocks now,” she said.

Power outages also smashed the region with Goomburra and Allan residents still affected this morning.

Ergon Energy spokesman Brett Judge said crews were on scene but it was unknown how long it would take to return power to normal today.

“Around the Warwick area, it’s only really toward Allan and toward the north,” he said.

“In the Downs area, we had about 450 customers out. I think the reality was they had the storms knock a fair bit of stuff out and they got fixed and then another storm came in.

“They’ve recorded something like 80,000 lightning strikes in the area.”

Leslie Dam is currently 12.53 per cent, up 0.99 per cent from December 14.

Reports also reveal the back of the dam is filling up once again with a solid stream also heading into Storm King Dam as of Saturday.

BOM reports there’s only a 30 per cent chance of rain today, most likely hitting between now and 4pm.

Christmas Day is also forecast to be overcast with a 50 per cent chance of rain.