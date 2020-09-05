Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toowoomba octogenarian Patsy Quinn has been granted conditional bail.
Toowoomba octogenarian Patsy Quinn has been granted conditional bail. Kevin Farmer

Buy Now
Crime

86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

Peter Hardwick
by
5th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN 86-year-old Toowoomba woman who spent a week in the watch house before being moved to hospital care has had her charges mentioned before the city's Magistrates Court.

Maureen Patricia O'Leary (Patsy) Quinn was not in court for the mention of her charges but was represented by barrister Shane MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald told the court his client was being held in the mental health unit of Toowoomba Hospital after she was remanded in custody on August 20 following a neighbourhood dispute.

The octogenarian is accused of hitting a 62-year-old man with a stick and damaging property and then assaulting police who arrested her.

Mr MacDonald said the prosecution was not objecting to bail and asked the court to grant her bail.

Even when bailed she would remain a regulated patient, he said.

Ms Quinn has not been required to enter pleas to the charges which include serious assault of a person over 60, serious assault of police, four counts of wilful damage, two of obstructing police and two of common assault.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark granted bail on condition Ms Quinn have no contact with the cmplainant and provided she could sign bail papers at the hospital and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on October 30.

More Stories

editors picks patsy quinn serious assault of a police officer toowoomba crime toowoomba magistrates court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MUST SEE: Zoo makes remarkable recovery

        Premium Content MUST SEE: Zoo makes remarkable recovery

        News It’s been a tough year and lockdown hit the business hard, but the community rallied for them in an amazing way.

        Warwick weddings under threat as couple’s brace for 4th wave

        Premium Content Warwick weddings under threat as couple’s brace for 4th wave

        News Border restrictions and strict social distancing have couples fearing their big...

        Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        Premium Content Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        News The Glen Aplin man walked out of bushland and knocked on a door for help after an...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites