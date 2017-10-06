9 things to do around Warwick this weekend

CREATIVE TOUCH: Check out the work done by local artist Jean Fysh and others this weekend.

CREATIVE TOUCH: Check out the work done by local artist Jean Fysh and others this weekend. Elyse Wurm

1. Chaplaincy dinner

A FUNDRAISING dinner is being held to support Chaplains in helping children in the Granite Belt.

The annual event will feature a three-course dinner, lucky door prizes, raffles and a charity auction.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie will be a special guest on the night.

WHEN:

Tonight, 6.30pm for 7pm start

WHERE:

Granite Belt Brewery, 146 Glenlyon Dve, Stanthorpe

COST:

$50 per person or $100 for a VIP ticket with drinks and canapes from 6pm

2. Community day

A SPECIAL day for children under 8 will be held at Warwick East State School this weekend.

There will be free activities such as playdough, face painting, an obstacle course and crafts.

A sausage sizzle will be held and coffee will be available.

WHEN:

Today, 9am-12pm

WHERE:

Warwick East State School Oval, corner of Fitzroy St and Lyons St

COST:

Activities are free, but bring money for food and drink

3. High tea

INDULGE in a trip down memory lane with an afternoon inspired by Gatsby.

Money raised will be donated to charity and participants are invited to dress up in their best 1920s attire.

A bit of dancing looks to be on the agenda at this fun afternoon event.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 2pm-5pm

WHERE:

Allora Community Hall, 55 Herbert St, Allora

COST:

Tables of 10 available for $30 per person, tickets are available from the Railway Hotel, Allora

4. Trivia night

HOSTED by the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band, the trivia night will be jam-packed with entertainment.

Raffles and games have been planned, with teams boasting a maximum of 10 players invited to take part.

Individuals can also go along on the night and find a friendly team.

Tickets are available at Globe Accounting on Palmerin St or on the door on the night.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 6.30pm

WHERE:

Warwick Senior Citizens Centre, 13A Albert St, Warwick

COST:

$10 per person, includes snacks

5. Pony club day

THE Killarney Pony Club is holding an open day at the Killarney Showgrounds on Sunday.

Club president Brett McKenzie said there would be eight rugs up for grabs for the winners of each age group.

"It is an open event so riders don't have to be a member of a pony club,” he said.

"There will also be prizes for the reserve champions.”

The last event of the day will be a jackpot barrel race with $250 prizemoney.

WHEN:

Sunday, 8am registrations, 8.30am start

WHERE:

Killarney Showgrounds

COST:

$25 per horse and rider, $2 per re-run

6. Racing

THE Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland will be hitting Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

It will be a mixed and ladies' event, promising to be an exciting display of racing.

WHEN:

Tomorrow and Sunday, all day

WHERE:

Morgan Park Raceway, Old Stanthorpe Rd, Warwick

COST:

Free for spectators

7. Gardenfest

TOUTED as the number one garden event in the Southern Downs, the 2017 Stanthorpe Gardenfest and Trade Fair is sure to be a hit.

There will be plant displays, landscaping supplies, craft sales and more.

Light refreshments will be available.

WHEN:

Today and tomorrow, 9am-4pm

WHERE:

Stanthorpe Christian Fellowship, 207 Amosfield Rd, Stanthorpe

COST:

Free admission, but bring money to buy goodies

8. Parkrun

START the weekend with a burst of energy at Warwick parkrun.

A weekly event for people of all fitness levels, parkrun is a 5km course competitors complete at their own pace.

Participants must register before their first run by visiting parkrun.com.au.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, assemble at 6.50am to run at 7am

WHERE:

Condamine River, down the hill from the Warwick Rugby Union Clubhouse at Queens Park

COST:

Free, just print a barcode off the website after registering for recording purposes

9. Art exhibition

CHECK out creative talent from the Southern Downs region at the latest display at Warwick Art Gallery.

It showcases art in a variety of forms, including paintings, sculpture, textiles and mixed media.

WHEN:

Today and tomorrow, 10am-4pm

WHERE:

Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St, Warwick

COST:

Free