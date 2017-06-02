9 things to do in the Downs this weekend

Art exhibition

IT'S the last chance to see the debut exhibition for mother-daughter artistic team Jean Fysh and Susan Shaw.

Where the Light Fell features still life, landscape and portrait works, showing of the duo's pastel and watercolour skills.

Closing after this weekend, the exhibition is the perfect opportunity to gaze upon everyday objects in a new light.

WHERE:

Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

WHEN:

Today, tomorrow and Sunday

COST:

Free

Wellness workshop

MAKING health a priority can be a challenge when leading a busy life, that's why the team from Optimal Living are coming to town.

Laura Skirrow and Chris Zerbe will be running a workshop especially for women to share tips and

tricks for finding the time

and motivation to put health first.

WHERE:

Clippers Function Centre at the Jackie Howe Motel, 65 Victoria St

WHEN:

Tomorrow 1-5pm

COST:

$107 or $129 for VIP front row ticket and additional 45-minute VIP session

Plant power

PICK up some tips for fitting in five-a-day at a plant-based cooking demonstration.

Three savoury dishes, a dessert and salad will be prepared, with recipes being shared at the end of the session for keen cooks to try at home.

Member of the organising team Catherine Cazaly hopes to bring back the forgotten art of preparing nourishing food and help improve health.

WHERE:

Warwick Seventh Day Adventist Church, 113 Fitzroy St

WHEN:

Sunday 3-5.30pm

COST:

$9 or $5 for pensioners

Tea time

INDULGE in a delightful Devonshire tea at a grand historical residence.

Scones, jam and cream is a classic combination that can only taste better on a trip down memory lane.

Gluten-free options are available for those who need them.

WHERE:

Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

WHEN:

Sunday from 10am-noon

COST:

$12

Football carnival

A GIRLS zone football carnival will be played at Queens Park on Sunday.

The carnival will be hosted by the Warwick District Football Association with teams in age groups 12-14 years and 15-16 years from South Burnett, Toowoomba, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Warwick and Lockyer Valley.

Warwick will supply all referees this weekend which will be a great experience for officials as young as 12.

As always, Warwick junior club football will be played at Queens Park tomorrow morning with 480 players participating and the action will continue on Sunday with the zone carnival.

WHERE:

Queens Park

WHEN:

Sunday

COST:

Free to watch zone games

State champs

WARWICK will host eight teams at the Queensland over 35 years men's hockey championships this weekend.

The first games are today and the finals finish on Sunday afternoon.

All games will be played on the London Blue synthetic surface, the same used at Olympic level. Night games on the hour from 5pm-8pm today.

WHERE:

Queens Park, Warwick

WHEN:

First game 5pm today then all day tomorrow to Sunday afternoon

COST:

Free to watch

Morgan Park action

THE Short Circuit Association will hold a meeting at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

As the name suggests, the Short Circuit Association uses a shorter track, 1.2km than the long 3km track at Morgan Park.

The circuit used this weekend will be more like the length of the raceway before major upgrading and sealing.

There are 115 nominations from as far as Tamworth and Gympie.

WHERE:

Morgan Park Raceway

WHEN:

Tomorrow 9am-5pm and Sunday 8am-3pm.

COST:

Free to watch

Have a run

WARWICK parkrun is on from 7am each Saturday.

The organisers jump for joy when there are near to 100 starters and many will carry on from the excitement of the Daily News Pentath-run that attracted a total of 740 individual runners a fortnight ago.

Walk, run, push a pram or lead the dog, it doesn't matter. How participants cover 5km is up to them.

WHERE:

Queens Park, register down from Risdon Oval

WHEN:

7am start each Saturday

COST:

Free

Ladies day

THE Warwick Water Rats will hold the annual Ladies Day tomorrow.

The day will start at 1pm and go to 5pm and include food, champagne and plenty of draws and raffles as well as Fashions on the Field.

Ladies Day will be part of the Warwick B-grade rugby union clash with Goondiwindi and some golden oldies footy tomorrow.

Ladies don't need to book, just turn up.

WHERE:

Risdon Oval

WHEN:

Tomorrow, ladies day from 1pm, B grade game at 3pm

COST:

$30 for ladies day, free to watch the footy