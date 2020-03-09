Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG AND SMALL TALENT: Some of the games from the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s day.
BIG AND SMALL TALENT: Some of the games from the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s day.
News

90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rugby league: Kicking goals both off and on the field is what the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9's day was all about.

With 14 teams vying for the shield from Roma, Mitchell, Chinchilla, St George, Toowoomba, Jandowae and more, as well as overwhelming generosity from sponsors, teams and spectators turned up in high spirits to watch or play some nail biting games of rugby.

In it's sixth consecutive year, the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9's day paid tribute to the local woman who lost her courageous battle with Ewing Sarcoma by raising money for those in need in the community.

This year the Memorial 9s day raised money for Bailey Hockey, a 12-year-old Roma girl who in January 2020 was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer - Epithelioid Sarcoma.

In the end, St George reigned supreme, defeating Mitchell Magpies in the grand final 22-11.

 

Photos
View Gallery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Horse dies in front of thousands of rodeo spectators

        premium_icon WATCH: Horse dies in front of thousands of rodeo spectators

        Rural VIDEO shows a horse dying moments after it was released from the chute.

        Thrilling start to the season for new rider

        premium_icon Thrilling start to the season for new rider

        Sport ON a bike he calls ‘Ronada’, this rider is hoping to have a memorable season with...

        GALLERY: Round 1 action at Downs road racing series

        premium_icon GALLERY: Round 1 action at Downs road racing series

        Sport FROM the track to the pits, eager motoring enthusiasts brought the heat for round...

        IN PHOTOS: Final day of festivities underway

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Final day of festivities underway

        News With the 2020 Apple & Grape Harvest Festival coming to a close tonight, check...