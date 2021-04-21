Menu
NAMED: Alleged shopping centre sex attacker committed

Carlie Walker
by
20th Apr 2021 4:06 PM | Updated: 21st Apr 2021 4:55 AM
A father, accused of a terrifying sexual attack on a stranger in the toilet of a Maryborough shopping centre, can be named for the first time.

The 35-year-old is charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and common assault.

It's alleged he dragged a woman into the bathroom at Station Square Shopping Centre and held her captive. 

The full version of this story by Chronicle reporter Carlie Walker and the identity of the accused can be viewed on The Courier-Mail here. 

