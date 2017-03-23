Man in 'serious condition' after smash near Warwick

A Queensland Ambulance Service crew is transporting the man to hospital.

UPDATE: A man in his 40s is being transported to Warwick Hospital in a serious condition after a crash west of Warwick this morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred at about 5.50am this morning, with the sole occupant of the vehicle suffering a serious leg injury and head laceration.

The man was not trapped and was treated by ambulance officers at the scene before being transported to hospital.

EARLIER: 7am: Queensland Ambulance Service officers are treating a man on the scene of an accident west of Warwick.

The QAS crew on scene called for backup from an additional officer to the accident 30km west of Warwick on the Cunningham Highway.

The man was injured when his car rolled in a single-vehicle accident.

He has a suspected broken ankle, abrasions and lacerations to the head. He was not trapped.

His injuries were described as "significant" by a spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service is assisting ambulance officers on the scene.

The man will be transported to Warwick Hospital.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a single-vehicle accident west of Warwick.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said at 6.15am that the accident was 30km west of Warwick on the Cunningham Highway.

No further information is available.

1 male in a serious condition - were treating for multiple - serious leg injury and head laceration. Male in 40s - time of call 5.52am

QPS went with them -

Sliced hand open with a glass - single officer in sedan going - not ambulance