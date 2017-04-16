Men charged for drink driving in one vehicle in 15 minutes

TWO men from Brisbane had almost identical blood alcohol readings after being charged with drink driving in the same vehicle 15 minutes apart in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Warwick police received information from the public that the men had left the camping area at Leslie Dam west of Warwick.

Police then headed towards the dam in two vehicles, one crew heading along the Cunningham Highway and one along Washpool Rd.

A 23-year-old man in the vehicle travelling from the dam was arrested at 3.05am on the highway near Lyndhurst Lane and was taken to the police station by one crew.

Police in the second car then spotted a 19-year-old man driving the same vehicle at 3.20am and he was then arrested and taken to the police station.

The 23-year-old recorded a blood alcohol level of .0155 and the man, 19, .0152.

Due to their high readings, both have had their licences suspended immediately pending their appearance in the Warwick Magistrates Court in May.