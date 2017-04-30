Quad bike rider to be transported to hospital in Warwick

Emergency services are on the way to Cherrabah.

UPDATE 4.20pm: A quad bike rider with possible spinal injuries after an accident at Elbow Valley is being transported by the Queensland Ambulance Service to Warwick Hospital.

Earlier this afternoon, the rider was injured off a quad bike at Cherrabah Resort at Elbow Valley.

A QAS spokeswoman said at 4.20pm ambulance officers was still on scene but preparing to head to the hospital with the rider.

"The rider is in a stable condition with possible spinal injuries."

EARLIER 3.30pm:

THE Queensland Ambulance Service is on the way to treat a rider injured in a quad bike accident this afternoon at Cherrabah.

The call was received just before 3.15pm.

It is understood the rider has neck and back injuries.