A 2400km round-trip for nation's best Campdraft

ON THE MOVE: Debbie Dodwell and Wallabah Excel in the Ladies Silver Cup Draft at Warwick Showgrounds.

ON THE MOVE: Debbie Dodwell and Wallabah Excel in the Ladies Silver Cup Draft at Warwick Showgrounds. Sean Teuma

THE Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Crampdraft week is officially underway.

Campdrafting events kicked off proceedings yesterday, with the Ladies Silver Cup Draft, followed by the Canning Downs Campdraft finishing off proceedings.

One woman out to strike gold over the week is Debbie Dodwell, who has made the trip with her husband and daughter.

Based in Bethungra, the town with a population of just over 400 and an hour north of Wagga Wagga in country New South Wales, the trio continue a family tradition of making their way to Warwick for the week.

The 2400-kilomtere round trip is one the family has been making for a while now.

Mrs Dodwell has been competing for 20 years, and the Gold Cup for 12 years, and said it would be a dream come true to take home the ultimate prize.

"Winning the Gold Cup would mean the world to me,” she said.

"It's the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting, and is the event everyone wants to win.

"You aim to get yourself to these events and meet the people you read about.”

Mrs Dodwell got off to a great start for her week of campdrafting, putting herself into the final of the Ladies Silver Cup with a strong performance aboard Wallabah Excel.

Her score of 88 pitted her in the top 10 out of 161 competitors, ensuring she has a chance to take home the crown.

"It felt good out there,” she said.

"Last year there was two runs, now there is only one, so it makes it important to have a good run.

"We didn't get fresh cattle, so (husband) Simon picked out a few that were out for a little bit.”

The importance of campdrafting as a family event hasn't been lost on Mrs Dodwell.

"It's a great family sport,” she said.

"We've always been involved in it on the farm, but Simon got me involved.

"The good thing about it is you can spend weeks away with the family like this, and weekends on the road during the season.

"My youngest daughter would've come and competed in her first campdraft here, but she just started Year 12 at school.”

Mrs Dodwell said she is looking forward to participating in events alongside her family.

"I get a real sense of pride watching my daughter compete out there,” she said.

"I get more nervous watching her than I do when I'm out there.”