A big win for rural children

27th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
BRIGHT FUTURE: Freestone School students Will Sollars, Rory Mauch, Peter Iseppi and Lincoln Layton-Ridley.
BRIGHT FUTURE: Freestone School students Will Sollars, Rory Mauch, Peter Iseppi and Lincoln Layton-Ridley. Contributed

A LANDMARK quality schools education reform package passed by the government last week will see a significant increase in funding be delivered to Southern Downs schools.

Every school throughout Maranoa is set to benefit from the package, as Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said he voted "yes” to secure a better deal for rural schools in his electorate.

"Better targeted education funding - through the Quality Schools reform package - means the 25,896 students in the 167 primary and secondary schools in my electorate will be better equipped to chase their dreams,” Mr Littleproud said.

"Our reforms ensure students with the same need within the same sector attract the same support from the Federal Government, regardless of where they live.

"This bold plan will transform our schools.

"It will set our children on the path to academic excellence and achieve real needs-based funding, especially for students in regional, rural and remote classrooms across Maranoa.

"This funding will help our kids get the education they need to get ahead by supporting our teachers and schools to improve student outcomes.”

Mr Littleproud said as a father, he understood the importance of education for children to unlock their full potential.

"My dad was a teacher and I believe teachers are crucial for the future because great teachers have the power to inspire and unlock opportunities.”

The government's education reform means a faster delivery of funding to needy schools, for example, those currently receiving less than their share of the Schooling Resource Standard.

"Labor originally proposed schools transition to their share of SRS over 150 years but, under our reforms, will mean these schools will transition in six years,” he said.

"This means needy schools and students will receive more funding sooner.”

Spending is now estimated to grow by $23.5billion over 10 years, from 2018-27, and the government will also set up an independent body to monitor spending.

David Gonski AC will lead a new inquiry to improving the results of Australian students, to ensure schools throughout Australia receive funding consistently and on a genuine needs basis.

The inquiry is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

"The Review to Achieve Educational Excellence in Australian Schools will provide advice on how this extra federal government funding should be used by schools to improve student achievement and school performance,” he said.

"This Coalition Government will deliver the real 'Gonski' needs-based funding model that Labor didn't.

"We'll end Labor's 27 special deals with states and territories, unions and non-government school leaders.”

Regional, rural and remote education will also be the focus on an independent review. "The review, led by E meritus Professor John Halsey of Flinders University, will consider the key challenges which impact on students' learning outcomes and success not only at school but also in the pursuit of further study, training and employment,” Mr Littleproud said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  david littleproud mp education reform regional students

