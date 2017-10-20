A brief history of rodeo

Sam Woodall in the second division bull ride.

AUSTRALIA's Most Famous Rodeo is set to start again in just less than a week.

Many Warwick locals may have fond memories of the watching the event in the last week of October.

Here's a few facts about the origins of the sport:

Bull riding is rooted in Mexican culture

The sport has adapted from contests of equestrian and ranching skills called charreada.

By the mid 1800s, ranches in Texas and California - former territories of Mexico - had adopted the sport where Anglo and Hispanic farm hands often worked together.

Informal rodeos had their start as contests between neighbouring ranches in Old West.

Origins of a classic cowboy outfit

This is also where the earliest forms of cowboy chaps originated.

Mounted riders who herded cattle in Spain and Mexico would use two large pieces of cowhide as a protective apron of sorts.

The attached to the horn of the saddle and were spread across the horse's chest as well as the rider's legs.

After many modifications, chaps came to be a garment placed entirely on the rider.

A gruesome past

In the 1500s, riders would ride the bulls until death. This version of the sport eventually evolved until the bull was ridden until it stopped bucking.

Eventually this was outlawed in Texas.

The time of eight seconds was then devised purely for the safety and welfare of the beasts as rodeos became more popular.

A not-so-funny job

Rodeo clowns began appearing at competitive rodeo in the early 1900s.

They would between events or if the competition was delayed to keep crowds entertained.

When the more aggressive brahman bulls started to be used in the 1920s, their primary job became distracting the beast and providing an alternative target for the bull to attack to protect the cowboy who has been bucked off.

American rodeo clowns often work in teams of two or three with one - the barrelman - carrying a steel barrel that he can quickly dive into or use to protect themselves.

Aussie rodeo clowns mostly do not use barrels, though often still wear the loose fitting clothing, and sometimes the clown makeup of tradition.

Rules of the rodeo

Like any sport, rodeo riders have to follow the rules of the sport to score points.

Riders must stay on their bull or steer for a total of eight seconds in order to be scored out of 100 points.

During this time a rider cannot touch himself or the beast with his free hand.

Hard to beat

It's unsurprising that many of the records set in rodeo have remained unbeaten for so long.

Denny Flynn from Palestine Illinois came close a perfect score with 98 points in 1979.

He was then outdone in 1991 by Wade Leslie from Central Point Oregon, whose perfect score of 100 is yet to be matched.