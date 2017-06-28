18°
News

A broken neck couldn't keep a good man down

Elyse Wurm | 28th Jun 2017 8:17 PM
GOING STRONG: Peel Tribe is back to riding and breaking horses after a near-fatal fall at last year's Warwick Rodeo.
GOING STRONG: Peel Tribe is back to riding and breaking horses after a near-fatal fall at last year's Warwick Rodeo. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE breaking his neck in a rodeo fall that almost cost him his life, Peel Tribe dusted off his jeans and headed back to work just four days later.

Mr Tribe said he tried to get off the bronco, Moves Like Jagger, after the whistle on the Sunday afternoon of the 2016 Warwick Rodeo but couldn't make it to the pick-up horses.

"Unfortunately he threw me on my head and broke my neck,” he said.

A halo brace kept Mr Tribe's neck still for 13 weeks after the near-fatal injury, which broke the second vertebra in his neck.

The Condamine Steel and Rural owner said his biggest fear was not being able to live life normally, but while in the frame he kept doing the activities he could including welding, fencing and lending a hand in the workshop.

"I did everything I could do to keep myself sane,” he said.

"It was a very frustrating time for me being a very active sort of fellow.”

Mr Tribe said he'd get some funny looks when out and about, but it didn't stop him going to events and taking his four-year-old daughter Halle-Belle to school.

"I'd take her to school with it on and all the kids there would be asking me questions,” he said.

"It was a bit funny.”

There were also restrictions, as he was unable to drive or ride horses whilst wearing the brace.

Roughhousing with 17-year-old son Jackson was also off limits.

Wearing the woollen-lined brace through a hot summer was "like living in an oven”, but wife Jody helped complete the tasks that were made more challenging.

"Someone needed to help me get a singlet on and get a shirt on,” he said.

"It was a pretty tough gig but we got it sorted.”

Doctors at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane couldn't believe Mr Tribe survived the fall, which he said gave him a different perspective on life.

"I probably don't take things for granted as much as I did,” he said.

"You can be here today and gone tomorrow just about.”

Mr Tribe said rehabilitation wasn't necessary for the injury, as doctors said the weight of his head along would help to build up the strength in his neck.

They estimated it would take two years to fully recover, but he said he had come along in "leaps and bounds.”

"I would think that I've got at least 95% of my movement back in my neck now,” he said.

Back to riding and breaking in horses, Mr Tribe said he was nearing the end of his career after 20 years of riding broncos.

But as the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society vice-chairman said he would still take a hands-on role in organising the rodeo and may try his hand at some different events.

"I'll still rodeo but I'll probably be limited to team roping.

"That'll probably be next on the list to tick off, make the finals as a team roper.

"I still get to compete and be amongst the people I love to be amongst.

"I love being a cowboy.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  broken neck peel tribe warwick community warwick show and rodeo society

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Battle of Brisbane winners announced

Battle of Brisbane winners announced

Winners of our competition announced to head to Suncorp Stadium to see Horn v Pacquiao.

Grey nomads unhappy campers with fee

QUALITY CAMPS: Southern Downs Regional Council will explore options to introduce more camping sites in smaller Southern Downs villages with the local community, following the proposal to introduce a nightly fee at Dalveen's Jim Mitchell Park.

Camping discussion to stretch whole of Southern Downs

Dumping just got more expensive on Southern Downs

RUBBISH DUMP: Southern Downs Regional Council announced $8-an-item fee for disposal of fridges, freezers and airconditioning units at council-owned waste facilities.

SDRC make changes to comply with federal waste laws

Warwick condemns Hanson's comments on autism

INCLUSION ESSENTIAL: Ian Mace, pictured with son Edward who has autism, has spoken out against Senator Hanson's comments condoning segregation of special needs schoolchildren.

Littleproud supports schools for greater special needs resources

Local Partners

Seeking information for 150 years of St Marks

St Marks Anglican Church in need of information to compile 150-year book.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Stanthorpe a flurry for festivities

FUN FOR ALL: Kids playing in the snow at Stanthorpe Showgrounds and (below) visitors exploring the street market for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

Granite Belt set to shiver at winter festival this weekend

Cowboys and Wattles at home for TRL games this weekend

COWBOYS AT HOME: Morgan Taylor passes for the Warwick Cowboys at Father Ranger Oval.

TRL footy returns to Southern Downs venues

Morgan Park set to hot up with 175 historic racing cars

KEEN TO ROLL: Holly Espray with her car in the run up to the Historic Queensland meeting this weekend.

Fourteen--year-old girl lining up in historics

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Valley Views and Water

1265 Cullendore Road, Elbow Valley 4370

Residential Land Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on ... $180,000

Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on almost 25 acre rural property only 25 kilometres from Warwick towards Killarney and the...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Planned Development

Lot 6 Water Lane, Allora 4362

Residential Land Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town ... $87,000

Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town centre is this level 917 m lot with a wide 24 metre frontage to a bitumen...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

Character Block

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the ... $50,000

MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. Gully through the block will suit...

Land with 3 Bay Shed

43 Meneely Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land Owner WANTS A SALE!! Established residential area, in an elevated position near ... $110,000

Owner WANTS A SALE!! Established residential area, in an elevated position near existing homes is a 3 bay colorbond garage on 809 m. Ready to build your home...

Bigger Residential Block

3 Coe Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land Coe Street Land Just round the corner from the sports fields and ... $ 110,000

Coe Street Land Just round the corner from the sports fields and Condamine River walk, recently subdivided to residential housing lots. It is close to schools and...

Views from Lookout

7 Lookout Place, Warwick 4370

Residential Land Take advantage of the elevated views from this 748 m block in ... $ 109,000

Take advantage of the elevated views from this 748 m block in a cul de sac at Lookout Estate. It's ready to build and one of the last lots available in a unique...

Iceberg Court Land

13 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

Residential Land Mulberry Ridge Estate,one of the last blocks available, and there are approved ... $115,000

Mulberry Ridge Estate,one of the last blocks available, and there are approved house plans which the owner will sell with the 832 m2 block. Underground power...

Adjoining Blocks

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land Value for Money! MARYVALE Ready to build - side by side are ... $45,000

Value for Money! MARYVALE Ready to build - side by side are 2 x 2023 m lots with fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of...

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!