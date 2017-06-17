Celebrating 40 years united

UNITED FUTURE: Reverend Ansie and Willie Liebenberg are excited to celebrate 40 years of the Uniting Church in Warwick next week.

A CELEBRATION of four decades of unity is coming up for Warwick Uniting Church.

On Thursday, the church will mark 40 years since the Presbyterian and Methodist churches amalgamated in the Rose City.

Originally a member of the Presbyterian church, birthday committee member Jean Reid said the union was a special time in the history of the town.

"I was baptised and married in the Presbyterian church before it became the Uniting Church in 1977," Mrs Reid said.

"It was exciting to think we were uniting but it was sad that we lost some of our friends as the Presbyterian church created a separate congregation that some people stayed with.

"When we knew we were uniting the youth groups and Sunday school did so first, which shows that young people have been at the forefront of moving our church forward."

Mrs Reid said there was plenty planned for the celebrations.

"On Sunday we'll have a celebratory church service with guest speaker David Bush," she said.

"After morning tea we'll have a rolling PowerPoint presentation of photos from over the 40 years, and speeches from people who have been with the church from the beginning.

"We'll also come together for a concert and a big feast because it can't be a birthday party without food."

After coming to the Warwick and Killarney congregations from South Africa last February, Reverend Ansie Liebenberg and husband Willie said they were thankful to bring the church into the future.

Rev Liebenberg said the number 40 was hugely symbolic within the Christian faith.

"In the Bible, 40 years represents the end of a lot of trials and going forward," she said.

"We're truly excited about the new journey and getting young people to come back into the church through programs like Messy Church and Mainly Music.

"This celebration is about the past, present and future of our church."