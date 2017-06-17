18°
News

Celebrating 40 years united

Sophie Lester
| 17th Jun 2017 1:36 PM Updated: 1:47 PM
UNITED FUTURE: Reverend Ansie and Willie Liebenberg are excited to celebrate 40 years of the Uniting Church in Warwick next week.
UNITED FUTURE: Reverend Ansie and Willie Liebenberg are excited to celebrate 40 years of the Uniting Church in Warwick next week. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CELEBRATION of four decades of unity is coming up for Warwick Uniting Church.

On Thursday, the church will mark 40 years since the Presbyterian and Methodist churches amalgamated in the Rose City.

Originally a member of the Presbyterian church, birthday committee member Jean Reid said the union was a special time in the history of the town.

"I was baptised and married in the Presbyterian church before it became the Uniting Church in 1977," Mrs Reid said.

"It was exciting to think we were uniting but it was sad that we lost some of our friends as the Presbyterian church created a separate congregation that some people stayed with.

"When we knew we were uniting the youth groups and Sunday school did so first, which shows that young people have been at the forefront of moving our church forward."

Mrs Reid said there was plenty planned for the celebrations.

"On Sunday we'll have a celebratory church service with guest speaker David Bush," she said.

"After morning tea we'll have a rolling PowerPoint presentation of photos from over the 40 years, and speeches from people who have been with the church from the beginning.

"We'll also come together for a concert and a big feast because it can't be a birthday party without food."

After coming to the Warwick and Killarney congregations from South Africa last February, Reverend Ansie Liebenberg and husband Willie said they were thankful to bring the church into the future.

Rev Liebenberg said the number 40 was hugely symbolic within the Christian faith.

"In the Bible, 40 years represents the end of a lot of trials and going forward," she said.

"We're truly excited about the new journey and getting young people to come back into the church through programs like Messy Church and Mainly Music.

"This celebration is about the past, present and future of our church."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  events uniting church warwick community whatson

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

'Unneccesary' project at aerodrome pushes ahead

'Unneccesary' project at aerodrome pushes ahead

Facility users say aerodrome spending is "a waste of ratepayers money"

Region rate hike draws upset

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.

Council spending under fire despite further debt cuts

Rinehart buys up Warwick feedlot

Hancock Prospecting chairperson Gina Rinehart.

Hancock's Wagyu cattle was already using the feedlot

Black dog bites after job battle

HARD TIMES: Warwick man Allan Hobbs says he's struggled to find steady work since he was forced to close his business.

Warwick man shares story of depression and employment woes

Local Partners

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

Weather looks okay for massive auction at Allora Showgrounds

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings

Cowboys head to Toowoomba for league cup final

TOUGH FORWARD: David Hallman, pictured in Cowboys game in Toowoomba, hopes to lead his team to a President's Cup victory on Sunday.

President's Cup win the aim for the Cowboys

Racing to new level with the motorcycles in Warwick

NEED FOR SPEED: Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland vice-president Simon Dickson will compete in the production class at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

Warwick attracts record road race numbers

Wyverns in two finals tonight in Warwick hockey

STICKING TO IT: Dion Phillips (left, in green) and Greg Uys (right, in green) are two of the players in Mid Season Cup final teams.

Warwick Mid Season Cup finals on Saturday

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

IN LATE 2009, Hollywood actress Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at the too-young age of 32.

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Affordable Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? ... Sold

Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

3 Bedroom Ensuite

14 Kidman Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 300,000

Great home to relax and entertain! Three built in bedrooms, main bedroom has a bay windowand en suite. The lounge is bright and airy and flows through to the...

Beautiful Renovation Price Reduced!

39 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

This beautifully renovated home is located only 5 minutes walk from the Warwick CBD. With polished timber floors , a brand new kitchen & bathroom, fresh paint...

Family or Investor

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 269,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. The kitchen and dining area open to the entertainment area, making it the social hub of the...

Land Near Town Centre

25a Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Showcase Home

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $ 385,000

Sandstone steps and landscaped entry showcase this Executive 4 bedroom home. Master bedroom has en suite, walk in robe and others have built ins. Formal dining and...

Lifestyle Property 107 Acres 12 km from CBD with Sheds

240 Ranger Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 3 2 10 $495,000

This 107 acre lifestyle property situated only 12 km from cbd of Warwick, selectively cleared, 7 dams, slightly undulating running up to a ridge with excellent...

Cultivation and Grazing

376 Nobles Road, Loch Lomond 4370

Rural 3 1 6 $ 685,000

LOCH LOMOND is a productive farming area 20K East of Warwick. PROPERTY:- Divided into 8 paddocks and watered from 5 stock dams, is 82.15 Ha (203 acres) of 50%...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!