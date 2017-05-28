21°
A celebration of multiculturalism

Sophie Lester
| 28th May 2017 5:00 AM
COME TOGETHER: Join the Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network to celebrate refugee week with a Friendship Picnic at Browns Falls.
CELEBRATE diversity on the Southern Downs with a fun and family-friendly picnic.

As part of Refugee Week, the Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network is hosting the event at Browns Falls in June.

Network member Sue Hamlet said the "friendship picnics” had become a popular event, helping to celebrate the cultural differences of many of the migrants living in the region.

"We started them off last year and we've tried to do them quarterly,” Sue said.

"They've previously been held in Leslie Park and attract between 30 to 50 people.

"We definitely seem to have grown a fair bit and this time around we thought it would be nice to go out to Killarney to coincide with Refugee Week.”

Sue said the get togethers were an opportunity for people to share the customs of their own culture, including music, dancing and of course food.

"A lot of the people coming to our English classes come along but you don't need to a migrant to come along,” she said.

"Some of our other members are also very involved in refugee advocacy but it can be more about showcasing different cultures and trying new things.

"It's a great opportunity to have those conversations and learn, and sharing food is traditionally such a great way to build bridges with people.”

Sue said Korea, China, the Phillipines and Ukraine were just some of the cultural backgrounds represented in the network.

She said the network aimed to provide friendship and assistance with English for those new to the area and Australia.

"We have had far more migrants in this area with English as a second language,” she said.

"We don't have as many refugees as Warwick is not often the first area for resettlement, but our network is there for both to access.

"We only became incorporated late last year but the network really started out as a grass roots group getting together with community consultation.

"At the moment we're putting things in place to grow the network organically.”

The Friendship Picnic at Browns Falls will be held from 12-2 on Sunday, June 18.

Guests are asked to bring along a plate of food to share.

Sue will be organising carpooling for those without a car.

Phone Sue on 0427619381 to arrange transport.

For more information, find the Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network on Facebook.

Topics:  events multiculturalism refugee week southern downs refugee and migrant network whatson

