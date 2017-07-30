25°
A couple of 'meandering mushrooms'

Elyse Wurm | 30th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
TOP HATS: Matthew Probets (left) and Linda Williams from Warwick were dressed as "meandering mushrooms" for the Suitcase Rummage yesterday.
TOP HATS: Matthew Probets (left) and Linda Williams from Warwick were dressed as "meandering mushrooms" for the Suitcase Rummage yesterday. Elyse Wurm

BOBBING above the crowd at the Suitcase Rummage yesterday was a pair of pointy, spotty hats.

Those adorning the impressive headwear were Matthew Probets and Linda Williams from Warwick, who proudly confirmed they were dressed as "meandering mushrooms”.

"If you can't wear a mushroom hat to this, where can you wear it?” Mr Probets said.

The pair boast a collection of unusual hats, all of which they bought from a creator on Etsy called Folk Owl.

"It started with a fairy costume for work and it went from there,” Ms Williams said.

"It's fun and something different.”

Last year Ms Williams donned a "funky” blue-bell hat, this year her head wear was a bright combination of maroon and dark blue.

Mr Probets opted for a more subdued colouring of light grey.

"It's an excuse to have some fun and dress up,” Mr Probets said.

"We always get a lot of compliments on our hats,” Ms Williams said.

Colour-coding is also a must, as both 'mushrooms' were wearing shirts and shoes in the same shades as their hats.

"We usually buy the hat and make an outfit to match,” Mr Probets said.

Mr Probets said Jumpers and Jazz offered the perfect excuse to parade the hat in public.

But the number of outings they enjoy throughout the year is not always certain.

"It depends what other excuses we can find,” he said.

Topics:  jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz festival jumpers and jazz in july suitcase rummage warwick community

