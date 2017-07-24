A DAY IN THE LIFE - Anita Bolton

AT THREE, Anita Bolton decided she wanted to become a nurse.

That dream never wavered, not for a second, and after graduating from Dominic College in Hobart, she went straight off to university to make it a reality.

Today, Ms Bolton is director of nursing and facility manager at Warwick Hospital, a position she's held for two years.

It's a big step away from that young enrolled nurse in Hobart but the passion for nursing and patient well-being is still strong.

"My first years were pure nursing,” Ms Bolton said.

"Walking the wards, night shifts, direct patient care.

"And I raised my four girls during that time too.”

After 10 years of this and with her youngest daughter now at school, Ms Bolton went back to uni to study and emerged as a registered nurse.

Today she has a few more post-graduate diplomas under her belt and is currently studying for a Masters degree in Health Administration.

"As I progressed in my career I was given more and more responsibility and my employers recognised my willingness and ability with the added responsibility,” Ms Bolton said.

"With my new qualifications, coupled with experience and management skills I managed a surgical facility in Calvary Hospital in Hobart before sidestepping into a role where I was tasked with establishing a quality and safety unit.

"This was hugely exciting.”

With standards in nursing and hospital administration changing, the delivery of safe patient care became a focus.

"Hospitals became more accountable and we needed to implement improvement processes and things like introducing clinical pathways, pre-admission clinics and discharge planning.

"Which is all routine now but was very innovative then.

"Those processes are the building blocks for what you see now, the modern hospital system.”

From there Ms Bolton side-stepped again into aged care in 2007, taking another step towards her career goal of becoming a director of nursing.

She managed three aged care facilities for a couple of years before taking some time off to help raise her grandchildren.

Now with all of her own children out of home, Ms Bolton decided it was time to go adventuring.

"I planned to become a gypsy and travel around the country but almost immediately I landed a job with Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service,” she said.

"And I've been here ever since.”

Landing the DON job at Warwick Hospital in 2015 was the icing on the cake for Ms Bolton.

"I love Warwick,” she said.

"I'm an avid bushwalker and I do the parkrun every Saturday morning.

"I'm passionate about wellness.”

Ms Bolton has big plans for 2017/18.

"I want to re-establish the hospital auxiliary, and I'll be looking for community help to achieve that,” she said.

"There's a lot happening and I feel very privileged to lead a great team at Warwick Hospital and I'm looking forward to meeting the needs of the community as it grows.”