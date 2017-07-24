21°
News

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Anita Bolton

Jonno Colfs
| 24th Jul 2017 7:19 PM
WELL-BEING: Warwick Hospital's director of nursing Anita Bolton has big plans.
WELL-BEING: Warwick Hospital's director of nursing Anita Bolton has big plans. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT THREE, Anita Bolton decided she wanted to become a nurse.

That dream never wavered, not for a second, and after graduating from Dominic College in Hobart, she went straight off to university to make it a reality.

Today, Ms Bolton is director of nursing and facility manager at Warwick Hospital, a position she's held for two years.

It's a big step away from that young enrolled nurse in Hobart but the passion for nursing and patient well-being is still strong.

"My first years were pure nursing,” Ms Bolton said.

"Walking the wards, night shifts, direct patient care.

"And I raised my four girls during that time too.”

After 10 years of this and with her youngest daughter now at school, Ms Bolton went back to uni to study and emerged as a registered nurse.

Today she has a few more post-graduate diplomas under her belt and is currently studying for a Masters degree in Health Administration.

"As I progressed in my career I was given more and more responsibility and my employers recognised my willingness and ability with the added responsibility,” Ms Bolton said.

"With my new qualifications, coupled with experience and management skills I managed a surgical facility in Calvary Hospital in Hobart before sidestepping into a role where I was tasked with establishing a quality and safety unit.

"This was hugely exciting.”

With standards in nursing and hospital administration changing, the delivery of safe patient care became a focus.

"Hospitals became more accountable and we needed to implement improvement processes and things like introducing clinical pathways, pre-admission clinics and discharge planning.

"Which is all routine now but was very innovative then.

"Those processes are the building blocks for what you see now, the modern hospital system.”

From there Ms Bolton side-stepped again into aged care in 2007, taking another step towards her career goal of becoming a director of nursing.

She managed three aged care facilities for a couple of years before taking some time off to help raise her grandchildren.

Now with all of her own children out of home, Ms Bolton decided it was time to go adventuring.

"I planned to become a gypsy and travel around the country but almost immediately I landed a job with Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service,” she said.

"And I've been here ever since.”

Landing the DON job at Warwick Hospital in 2015 was the icing on the cake for Ms Bolton.

"I love Warwick,” she said.

"I'm an avid bushwalker and I do the parkrun every Saturday morning.

"I'm passionate about wellness.”

Ms Bolton has big plans for 2017/18.

"I want to re-establish the hospital auxiliary, and I'll be looking for community help to achieve that,” she said.

"There's a lot happening and I feel very privileged to lead a great team at Warwick Hospital and I'm looking forward to meeting the needs of the community as it grows.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  a day in the life anita bolton ddhhs jonno colfs warwick hospital

The hottest bus in Warwick

The hottest bus in Warwick

AS THE RACQ Grand Auto Display took pride of place in Palmerin St on Sunday, there was one vehicle that had everybody talking

Foundations laid for fishing icon

LARGE SCALE: Killarney artist Paul Stumkat (second from right) is helping members of the Warwick and District Recreational Fish Stocking Association Bob Reid, Roger Martin and Ed Kemp place a statue of a murray cod pair at Federation Park.

Base stone placed for murray cod statue in Warwick

Senior constable from Southern region stood down

STOOD DOWN: A Senior Constable from the Southern region has been stood down pending an investigation.

Officer to face charges of computer hacking and misuse

Warwick Killarney Rd closed as fire threatens

TRAGEDY: A Cooroy house has been destroyed in a fire on Saturday. Photo Tessa Mapstone

FIREMAN are tackling a tree on fire on the Warwick Killarney Road

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Monday

FRESH START: Begin the week by watching artists at work and learning a few new skills.

A mural will be created live at Warwick Art Gallery

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Mini ninjas get into training

THEY mightn’t be old enough to enter the show, but kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors. Here’s where they’re training.

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

Swimming legend loses by a fin in man versus beast battle

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

‘Who thought this 9/11 movie was a good idea?’

Charlie Sheen is trapped in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Has this Charlie Sheen movie already trashed on 9/11?

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Rural Benefits

522 Roona Road, Junabee 4370

Rural 3 1 2 $ 269,000

JUNABEE - only 12K East of Warwick. Set on 1133 m, in a rural community with mountain and valley views, is a 3 bedroom brick home on a bitumen road. All bedroom...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out