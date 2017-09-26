A DAY IN THE LIFE: George and Ann Smith

ROGUES GALLERY: George and Ann Smith in their Stockyard Hotel bar.

ROGUES GALLERY: George and Ann Smith in their Stockyard Hotel bar. Jonno Colfs

THE first thing you'll notice when you step into Warwick's Stockyard Hotel is the number of familiar faces smiling back at you.

Covering almost every square inch of wall inside the venue are hundreds of A4-sized photographs of regulars, visitors and staff.

Owners George and Ann Smith began their mug-shot obsession when they bought the dilapidated Lake Roadhouse near Coolmunda Dam.

They spent months revamping the "closed-down dump” and it was eventually voted the second best truck stop in the land.

"I started taking photographs of everything: the people who came in, trucks, fish people had caught and covered the walls with them,” Mr Smith said. "We had about 4000 photos on the walls there.

"It was a great interest point and got everyone talking, so when we bought the Stockyard we kept it going.”

The couple bought the famous pub in 2013, and again had to close the venue while renovations took place.

"It was a bit of a mess,” Mrs Smith said.

"We had to redo the entire kitchen and had to replace so much stuff that had been stripped out. It was filthy and we redid all of the electrics and gas lines.”

The pair met in Mooloolaba when George was 17 and Ann was 15.

They married five years later and had two children.

At the time, George was a contracting bricklayer, who worked on many large jobs throughout south-east Queensland. About 12 to 13 years ago George stepped back from building and the plan was for the couple to retire to their property at Coolmunda Dam.

"That was the plan,” Mrs Smith said.

"But we bought the roadhouse and then the Olympic Motel and Restaurant in Inglewood and then our first pub, the Commercial, which we leased for about seven years.

"And George and our son Deon kept the building business going as well.”

With four businesses, heavy family involvement and a solid base of staff, surprisingly, Mr Smith said he started to feel a little redundant.

"Everything was covered, I got a bit bored,” he said.

"Then we saw the Stockyard was up for grabs so we jumped on it. First thing I did was get rid of the poker machines.”

Next step is retirement for the Smiths.

"We've got a kilometre of waterfront out at the dam that needs our attention,” Mrs Smith said.

"It's almost about time we headed out there and put the feet up.”