A Day in the Life: Jacob Cadman

NEED FOR SPEED: Jacob Cadman like going very, very fast on his motorbikes. Jonno Colfs

MANY people in Warwick remember when the Universal Hotel went up in flames on August 24, 2009.

For Jacob Cadman, it was a night he'll never forget.

As a young auxiliary firefighter attached to the Warwick Brigade, Mr Cadman was called into action when the historic hotel was engulfed in a devastating blaze.

"I remember driving to the fire station to get kitted up and seeing a massive fireball in the sky,” he said.

"That was my first big fire and to be honest it scared the hell out of me.”

Mr Cadman, along with more of Warwick's finest, spent hours at the scene trying in vain to contain the massive fire.

"It was exhausting, a very hard night.

"I pushed and pushed all night, hauling those massive hoses around, trying to get on top of the it, and went too hard.

"When I finally stopped, I threw up from all the over-exertion - it was tough.

"Thankfully everyone got out of the hotel when the fire started.”

Mr Cadman said he would urge anyone to become an auxiliary firefighter.

"I did it for four years,” he said.

"You have to be fit and it can be truly hard work as I found out that night, but it's a great community service and I absolutely loved it.”

Born in Toowoomba, Mr Cadman grew up on the family property at Stanthorpe, spending his days working in the family landscaping business and indulging his other passion, riding motorbikes.

After finishing school he joined the Army Reserve.

"I enjoyed civilian life a bit too much to join full time,” he said.

"This way I could still work with the business and enjoy myself.”

Mr Cadman moved to Warwick to complete a Diploma of Motorsport.

"It wasn't quite what I'd expected, but we learned some cool stuff, how to manage a race team, running a pit crew, and we raced a Lotus Europa at the Leyburn Sprints.”

Mr Cadman now runs Unlocked Finance in Warwick, a finance brokerage and got his start in the money business with Heritage Bank, before a few years at Westpac.

He also started his own business, Hi-Roller Customs.

After 18 months, he sold the business and returned to the banking industry.

Today Mr Cadman and partner Chloe have three children and outside work it's all about family, hitting crazy speeds at the Warwick Dragway on his motorbikes and mastering the guitar.