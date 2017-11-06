A DAY IN THE LIFE: Jodie Locke

SONGBIRD: Jodie Locke with her beloved dad's old guitar, bringing back memories.

SONGBIRD: Jodie Locke with her beloved dad's old guitar, bringing back memories. Jonno Colfs

BETTER known these days for her stunning local photography and as a long-time friendly face at the Warwick Woolworths store, Jodie Locke started out life as a pint-sized country music singing star.

Her father Robert was a well-known voice on the region's country music circuit and, in the early 1980s, formed a band, The Singing Rosers, introducing his four young daughters to the world of showbiz.

Mrs Locke said she started singing as a small child, practising along in her bedroom to an old Dolly Parton cassette.

"Dolly was my idol,” she said.

"I stole that cassette from my parents' collection and would sing along with it for hours.”

One day, her grandfather heard the young Jodie singing and suggested to Robert he should start singing with her.

The band was born, Robert and Jodie, along with three younger sisters Donna, Lana and Leah.

"That was my childhood,” Mrs Locke said.

"The Singing Rosers were quite well-known around town at the time. There wasn't a pub in town we didn't play at and every rodeo week, we'd busk in the main street.”

The family band played local events, shows, festivals and competitions.

"We played at many country music festivals,” Mrs Locke said.

"One that sticks out was the Tamworth Buttercup Country Music Awards in 1988.

"There were about 5000 people in the crowd and I was so nervous I almost ran off stage.

"I was always a terribly nervous performer - and still are.”

Despite the nerves, Mrs Locke won the Karara Carnival three times.

With biggest fan Grandma Joyce heralding their every move, Mrs Locke and her father even recorded a couple of songs for a compilation cassette put out by the Warwick Country Music Association.

"Dad loved singing with his girls,” she said.

"We didn't get paid for our gigs. It was more about the fun and getting paid would have meant we wouldn't have been able to enter competitions.

"But later on we had a regular gig at the Sandy Creek pub, and the publican at the time, Hughie Beggs, used to give us girls $10 each when we played, which was a lot for us back then.”

Mrs Locke said she was proud of her family band.

"A lot of the older locals would still remember The Singing Rosers,” she said.