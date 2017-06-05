A DAY IN THE LIFE - Leanne Farrell

FROM her spot behind the counter at Warwick Pie Shop, owner Leanne Farrell spends her days feeding the masses and chatting to dozens of locals and tourists alike.

"I just love working in the shop,” she said.

"I get to meet so many people, from all over, and I love a good chat.

"It's a lot of fun, every day is different.”

Mrs Farrell grew up on a farm near Allora with her parents and a brother and sister.

"It was a grain and cattle farm,” she said.

"It was an ideal childhood, I loved life on the farm.

"I have so many great memories of that time, including spending a lot of time with my grandparents who lived there before retiring to Toowoomba.”

After finishing high school in Clifton, Mrs Farrell moved to Toowoomba and spent a year working before moving to Warwick.

"I'd met a young man called Phillip Farrell at a Christmas party and we married when I was 18,” she said.

"Then I found work at the lolly factory out in the industrial estate.

"I spent about two years there - it was a pretty interesting job.

"We were allowed to sample the goods but I didn't do too much of that.

"You get pretty sick of lollies quickly if you sample all the time.”

After a few years off to have daughters Kate and Jacinta, Mrs Farrell and her husband Phil started a business.

"It was a lawn-mowing, tree-lopping and commercial cleaning business,” she said.

"A few years later our son Ben was born and things were going pretty well, until Phil had his accident.”

In 2001, Mr Farrell was working when he was crushed by a tree that weighed one and half tonnes.

"I was there at the time,” Mrs Farrell said.

"I saw it happen - at first I thought I'd lost him.

"There were so many injuries, it was so scary at the time.”

For the next two years. while Phil recovered, Mrs Farrell said she had to assume the role of "man of the house”.

"That was tough,” she said. "I had to run the business, the house and look after three kids and a broken husband.

"I had to keep everything going - there was no other choice. He was meant to be in hospital for 12 months, but he let himself out after two weeks.

"Thankfully he's recovered as well as he could have.”