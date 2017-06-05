20°
News

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Leanne Farrell

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Jun 2017 5:53 PM
PIE STOP: Leanne Farrell loves a laugh and a chat while feeding hungry travellers
PIE STOP: Leanne Farrell loves a laugh and a chat while feeding hungry travellers Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM her spot behind the counter at Warwick Pie Shop, owner Leanne Farrell spends her days feeding the masses and chatting to dozens of locals and tourists alike.

"I just love working in the shop,” she said.

"I get to meet so many people, from all over, and I love a good chat.

"It's a lot of fun, every day is different.”

Mrs Farrell grew up on a farm near Allora with her parents and a brother and sister.

"It was a grain and cattle farm,” she said.

"It was an ideal childhood, I loved life on the farm.

"I have so many great memories of that time, including spending a lot of time with my grandparents who lived there before retiring to Toowoomba.”

After finishing high school in Clifton, Mrs Farrell moved to Toowoomba and spent a year working before moving to Warwick.

"I'd met a young man called Phillip Farrell at a Christmas party and we married when I was 18,” she said.

"Then I found work at the lolly factory out in the industrial estate.

"I spent about two years there - it was a pretty interesting job.

"We were allowed to sample the goods but I didn't do too much of that.

"You get pretty sick of lollies quickly if you sample all the time.”

After a few years off to have daughters Kate and Jacinta, Mrs Farrell and her husband Phil started a business.

"It was a lawn-mowing, tree-lopping and commercial cleaning business,” she said.

"A few years later our son Ben was born and things were going pretty well, until Phil had his accident.”

In 2001, Mr Farrell was working when he was crushed by a tree that weighed one and half tonnes.

"I was there at the time,” Mrs Farrell said.

"I saw it happen - at first I thought I'd lost him.

"There were so many injuries, it was so scary at the time.”

For the next two years. while Phil recovered, Mrs Farrell said she had to assume the role of "man of the house”.

"That was tough,” she said. "I had to run the business, the house and look after three kids and a broken husband.

"I had to keep everything going - there was no other choice. He was meant to be in hospital for 12 months, but he let himself out after two weeks.

"Thankfully he's recovered as well as he could have.”

Warwick Daily News

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Leanne Farrell

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Leanne Farrell

From her spot behind the counter at Warwick Pie Shop, owner Leanne Farrell spends her days feeding the masses and chatting to dozens of locals and tourists

Tony Abbott salvo: “Islamophobia hasn’t killed anyone"

Tony Abbott wants tougher police powers after the London terror attack.

Former Prime Minister has called for specialist military commandos

Glengallan Homestead Markets start the new season

AT THE MARKETS: (From left) Noel Tillack, Amber, Sandi and Ashley Petersen and Dawn Tillack at the quarterly Glengallan Homestead Markets.

Strong support for quarterly markets at Glengallan

Man arrested on four warrants

Police executed the warrants.

Warwick area man in watchhouse on warrants

Local Partners

Glengallan Homestead Markets start the new season

Strong support for quarterly markets at Glengallan Homestead

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

A nutritious winter meal – Roast beef - is served up by Meals on Wheels.

18,000 Australians are put in hospital by cold-related illnesses

Short circuit racing on at Morgan Park

Ken Bankin in action in a past Short Circuit Motor Sport Association meeting at Morgan Park Raceway. Racing is on again this weekend.

Short circuit association has three meetings at Morgan Park in 2017

Redbacks aim high in Darling Downs Aussie rules

BATTLING: Jake Peasnell, for Warwick Redbacks, and Jacob Porter, for Highfields Lions, in a battle for the ball last season. Peasnell will play in Dalby today.

Warwick team keen to keep winning in game in Dalby

Warwick to host girls' football carnival on Sunday

Maddi Duff plays for Warwick this season.

Wolves boys enjoy outstanding season in zone

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Guy St Unit

Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 199,000

Tidy Brick 2 bedroom unit close to the CBD, a walk to the shopping and business centre. Good kitchen with breakfast bar adjoins to the open plan dining and lounge...

Cottage with Extras

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $ 197,000

Well-maintained and presented 3 bedroom timber home on 883 m with extras including 5 KVA solar system, ceiling insulation, new floor coverings ... Original timber...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Close to Private Schools

23 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $ 230,000

Close to SCOTS College and School of Total Education, timber floors in this 3 built in bedroom brick home, carpets and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Tidy kitchen...

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $355,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Great Investment Opportunity

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Renovator Opportunity

83 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $199,000

4 Bedrooms * 2 bathrooms *open plan living area * closed in front utility room * large 961sm block * potential for refurbishment or possible development on large...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!