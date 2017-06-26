A Day in the Life - Michael Kairouz

MICHAEL Kairouz ended up in Warwick all thanks to a wrong turn.

More than 35 years later he's glad he did, now better known as the man behind Warwick Twin Cinema in Grafton St.

"I had been working for a relative managing a video store in Brisbane," Mr Kairouz said.

"After a few years of doing that I decided to branch out on my own."

Mr Kairouz said it was the early 1980s and the video industry was taking over the world.

"I wanted to start my own video store but wanted to move far enough away so I wasn't in competition with my employer," he said.

"I wanted to head out to check out Toowoomba then Warwick and Dalby.

"I was driving and talking to my passenger and accidentally took the wrong exit and ended up in Warwick first."

On arrival in Warwick Mr Kairouz said he found the perfect shop almost straight away.

"Right in Palmerin St, an empty shop, just up from where the Belle Vue Cafe is," he said.

"It was like it was purpose built just waiting for me.

"I did some research and quickly discovered there was no stand-alone video store in Warwick, and that was that."

Mr Kairouz was born in Lebanon in 1954 and described his childhood there as tremendous.

"At the time it was known as the Switzerland of the Middle East," he said.

"A very vibrant country and peaceful.''

Mr Kairouz said he studied to be a draftsman.

"Then at 18 there just wasn't the opportunities for me and tensions were starting to rise in the country," he said.

"I got out in 1975, thankfully six months before the outbreak of civil war."

Mr Kairouz said he had a wish list of countries to emigrate to.

"France, Canada, US and Australia," he said.

"It was easy then, I was educated and was accepted to Australia as a permanent resident.

"I spoke no English at all, but on the flight over I gave myself six months to get the basics or I'd go back home.

"What's the point of being in a different country if you can't communicate?"

Mr Kairouz said his business philosophy had been simple.

"I had to bring something the town didn't have," he said.

"That was videos at first, then a cinema.

"It was a huge risk at the time, but we're still going strong."