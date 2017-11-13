Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

A DAY IN THE LIFE: Phil Crook

JAILHOUSE ROCK: Phil Crook loves to swap the courtroom for the stage.
JAILHOUSE ROCK: Phil Crook loves to swap the courtroom for the stage. Jonno Colfs
Jonno Colfs
by

FOR Warwick lawyer Phil Crook, a busy work life is balanced with love of bursting into song.

The courtroom crooner has been singing since he was a child, more recently joining forces with wife Doreen and son Anthony to become The Phil Crook Trio.

While performing at a fundraiser in Leslie Park, Mr Crook was recognised by a previous client, someone he'd had dealings with in a criminal law environment.

Mr Crook said he'd just finished a particular song when the man rushed up to the stage.

"He looked at me and said, 'well, you're a better singer than you are a lawyer'," he said.

"I could only say thanks, I guess I had to take that as compliment."

Growing up Mr Crook and his family would sing the old traditional and melodic English songs, but his studies and burgeoning law career took him along another path.

After passing the bar, the softly-spoken new barrister decided he could use some voice projection lessons, in an attempt to be heard and have a strong courtroom presence.

"I found a college of music in Adelaide St in Brisbane, and signed up for a voice production class," Mr Crook said.

"I was a little bit taken aback when the teacher kept getting me to sing.

"I thought why are we are singing, I didn't want to sing, I wanted to talk louder.

"They were some tough songs too, but I must have made an impression on my teacher, because she kept offering to get me some gigs around the city."

However, a young career driven Mr Crook didn't give music a second thought at the time.

"Ask me today, and I'd say 'sure, when do we play?'," he said. "At that stage it wasn't my priority at all, and sadly I think I missed a whole generation of songs due to work, work, work."

A turning point came in the early 1980s when Mr Crook bought a practice in Charleville.

"The family and I joined a local church and singing became part of our lives again," he said.

From the modern Christian music, Mr Crook was introduced to country music on moving to Warwick and now sings everything from Elvis to The Seekers to Ronan Keating.

"It's been a quite year, gig-wise," he said.

"But we practise our songs and harmonies every Wednesday night."

The Phil Crook Trio plays this Saturday at the Warwick Senior Citizens Hall from 7pm.

Topics:  a day in the life jonno colfs warwick community warwick people

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Firefighters graduate to boost auxiliary numbers

Firefighters graduate to boost auxiliary numbers

FIREFIGHTER numbers in Warwick Command up to 89.

Grilling part of the menu

UP CLOSE: All six candidates for the Southern Downs electorate have been invited to participate in the meet-the-candidates breakfast.

Candidates to front breakfast meeting.

'The Man in Black' back in town

Festival headliner Dale Hooper performs.

Close to 600 people poured into the showgrounds for the event.

YOUR SAY: Police Minister shines light on lost announcement

STOPPING CRIME: Communities committed to solving crime will be pleased the future of Crime Stoppers is secure.

Huge funding boost for communities committed to fighting crime

Local Partners