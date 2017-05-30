A day in the life - Warren Webster

NOW unofficially a true blue local after having lived in town for 30 years, Warren Webster's life nearly took him far away from the Rose City.



Mr Webster, the owner of Warwick's Elders Insurance agency, said his dream as a kid was to become a policeman.



"The only thing was though, I hated school," he said.



"I left at 14 and the police service wanted me to go back for a year before they'd take me.



"Needless to say I wasn't going to do that.



"But it's one of those things, had I been more serious about life at that point I may well have ended up a policeman, and might even be retired by now."



Mr Webster was born in the United Kingdom and emigrated to Australia with his family in the 1960s.



"We settled in Brisbane but in the early 1980s my parents sold up and moved to Stanthorpe," he said.



"I hung around in Brisbane and the Gold Coast for a few years after that.



"I kinda dropped out for about 18 months - I didn't do anything at all.



"I was 16, 17 and just surfed and enjoyed myself."



Mr Webster said this time had been a wake-up call for him.



"I was going nowhere and the people I was hanging around were going nowhere," he said.



"I became a bit bummed out with surfing, everywhere was getting so crowded and I started thinking there had to be more to life than this.



"So I got out, followed the parents to Stanthorpe to find a job.



"I dropped in on those old mates a few years later and nothing had changed for them.



"I'm always glad I got out when I did."



Mr Webster said he found work on a farm in Stanthorpe.



"The owner of the place became a mentor for me," he said.



"He taught me a lot about business and attitude.



"He asked me once, 'do you want to be kicked or do the kicking?'.



"It got me thinking about what I wanted from life."



Mr Webster found love in Stanthorpe and in 1986 became engaged to sweetheart Raylene.



"Eventually I got a bit fed up with the rubbish money I was getting paid working on the farm and by that stage my heart was in Warwick," he said.



"Raylene had found work here and there was just more opportunity here.



"I started working at the bacon factory before getting myself a job at the post office."



After 11 years with the Warwick Post Office, Mr Webster took long service leave and it was a suggestion from a friend that sent his life in another direction.



"My mate asked if I was going to go back to the post office after my leave," he said.



"I told him I wasn't keen and he told me about an opportunity with Elders Insurance.



"Bob Stein was the agent in those days, he'd only had the business in town for a few months when I started with him as a sales support officer.



"We built the business from $0 to premiums of $3 million in eight years.



"Bob was a very driven man, definitely another important mentor in my life."



"I love the freedom of working for myself," he said.



"I also get to travel a lot, I meet a lot of people and as well as hiring two full-time Warwick staff we do a lot of business with Warwick trades and services.



"I love being a local.



"I love that you can walk into a shop and people know your name and have a chat.



"It's a beautiful town and it's close to everything if you do want to get away.



"I'm really happy with where I am right now, everything has turned out well for us."

