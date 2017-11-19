Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

A festive visitor drops into the Rose City

SPECIAL VISITOR: (From left) Harvey Norman Warwick franchisee Nicki Cooper, Abby Halter, 2, Santa and staff member Stacey Baesjou welcomed Christmas to the store yesterday.
SPECIAL VISITOR: (From left) Harvey Norman Warwick franchisee Nicki Cooper, Abby Halter, 2, Santa and staff member Stacey Baesjou welcomed Christmas to the store yesterday. Elyse Wurm
Elyse Wurm
by

SANTA has already set up shop at one Warwick business, with his ears ready to hear what children want most this Christmas.

Harvey Norman Warwick held their first Santa photo session yesterday and with a free 6x4 inch picture on offer for eager youngsters.

Franchisee Nicki Cooper said she was happy with the response on the first day.

"It gives a festive, happy feeling throughout the store,” she said.

Two-year-old Abby Halter got her picture taken yesterday, asking for a large Micky Mouse and swing set for Christmas.

Santa will be at Harvey Norman again today from 11am-2pm and will make an appearance at the same time every Saturday and Sunday until December 18.

A free 6x4 inch photo will be on offer for the duration of the Santa visits, with photo packages also available ranging in cost from $15-50.

Ms Cooper said the store will also release a Christmas gift ideas catalogue soon.

Topics:  christmas harvey norman santa claus santa photos warwick community

Warwick Daily News
Hoon steals car for a joy ride

Hoon steals car for a joy ride

THIRD car stolen in two months from Southern Downs town.

How Labor will bring 'best and brightest' to Qld schools

Generic photo of a classroom.

Fair Go win as Labor promises teacher support

Mature job seekers to be given leg-up by Liberals

NEW POLICY: The LNP has announced a new policy to support mature-age job seekers.

Millions promised in new policy to support older workers

Child falls from motorbike

FALL: A female child has been taken to Warwick Hospital.

Young girl injured on Southern Downs property

Local Partners