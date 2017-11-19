A festive visitor drops into the Rose City

SPECIAL VISITOR: (From left) Harvey Norman Warwick franchisee Nicki Cooper, Abby Halter, 2, Santa and staff member Stacey Baesjou welcomed Christmas to the store yesterday.

SPECIAL VISITOR: (From left) Harvey Norman Warwick franchisee Nicki Cooper, Abby Halter, 2, Santa and staff member Stacey Baesjou welcomed Christmas to the store yesterday. Elyse Wurm

SANTA has already set up shop at one Warwick business, with his ears ready to hear what children want most this Christmas.

Harvey Norman Warwick held their first Santa photo session yesterday and with a free 6x4 inch picture on offer for eager youngsters.

Franchisee Nicki Cooper said she was happy with the response on the first day.

"It gives a festive, happy feeling throughout the store,” she said.

Two-year-old Abby Halter got her picture taken yesterday, asking for a large Micky Mouse and swing set for Christmas.

Santa will be at Harvey Norman again today from 11am-2pm and will make an appearance at the same time every Saturday and Sunday until December 18.

A free 6x4 inch photo will be on offer for the duration of the Santa visits, with photo packages also available ranging in cost from $15-50.

Ms Cooper said the store will also release a Christmas gift ideas catalogue soon.