A Freestone woman ahead of her time

PIONEER: Emily Smale, pictured with one of her daughters, defied the prejudices of her time and became the region's most famous Aboriginal woman.

THE period of 1914 - 1918 was a very turbulent time for the mothers of Australia, especially in the small settlement of Freestone locked away in a small isolated area of the Darling Downs, not far from Warwick.

With the First World War raging in the Dardanelles and France, mothers feared for their husbands and sons who were lining up at the recruitment office filled with the spirit of adventure and patriotism that flared in the nation's youth at this time.

The casualty figures coming out of the Gallipoli Peninsula and France only heightened a mother's concern, and one particular mother who lost her youngest son at Quinn's Post on Gallipoli on August 8, 1915, is the subject of this story.

Emily Smale, better known in the Freestone District as "Granny” Smale, was according to Krista Bjorn in her well-researched "Freestone - A mostly True History”, was the most famous Aboriginal resident of Freestone.

As a register of births was not kept for indigenous people at this time, Emily's date of birth was unknown, but what is known is that she was from the Yuggera people and was born at Ipswich around 1857.

At the estimated age of 22, Emily married an English free settler named Alfred Smale in the Church of St Mark's, Warwick, on July 30, 1879. She gave birth to five children; Elizabeth, William, James, Mary-Jane and Walter.

They lived in a slab hut on Charleys Gully Road. Krista Bjorn goes on to say:

"In a time when women rarely owned property, this amazing Aboriginal woman not only owned and managed her own property, she also worked as a midwife throughout the district and was an accepted and respected member of the community until her death in 1942, aged 89”.

Her dedication as a midwife was legendary and local folklore mentions that at one time she even swam the flooded Gladfield river to deliver a baby.

Often, she would travel to deliveries by horse and sulky, until in later days she was able to walk to the railway station and catch the train instead.

Emily was also noted for her excellent cooking and "people at functions at the Freestone Hall would line up to buy her cakes”.

Others maintained her attention to personal cleanliness with her slab-hut floor a beautiful white from constant scrubbing. Research also found that such was the respect shown to Emily Smale, that she never suffered any racial discrimination as did the Chinese in the Freestone region.

When the First World War broke out in 1914, Granny Smale saw two of her sons enlist in the Army. James, who had previously immigrated to New Zealand and was conscripted on December 11, 1914 into the New Zealand AIF. Walter Smale whose story appeared the Warwick Daily News on April 5 this year, died bravely on the slopes of Gallipoli in the Battle of the Nek at Quinn's Post on August 7, 1917 and lies at rest in the cemetery there. James, fortunately, came home to his wife and child in New Zealand.

Although the loss of her youngest son was devastating to Emily and the Freestone community, she sought comfort in the fact that Walter, of indigenous heritage, had become a legend in the district not only as the first indigenous to enlist in the 1st AIF, but as a courageous Anzac who gave his life for his country.

After the war was over in 1918, life in Freestone went back to its quiet rustic community, with Emily, now affectionately known as Granny Smale, keeping up her community spirit by giving a helping hand to all in need until her loving husband Alfred passed away at the age of 77 in 1933.

Heather Hart of Warwick, great-granddaughter of Granny Smale and now in her 70s, has very fond memories of her and related her most treasured memory of her great grandmother on the day before she died.

She said:

"The day before she died, we went over and she was lying on this couch dressed in a long calico nightie. When I went to bed, it was during the night that I woke up with Granny Smale standing beside my bed.

"I said, 'Granny Smale, what are you doing here?' She did not reply but just looked at me then turned and walked away.

"The next morning, I asked, 'Where is Granny Smale?' They told me she had died that night. I will never forget that.”

Emily Smale was a woman, who through her endearing personality, extreme generosity and a very deep sense of community, helped her rise above any prejudices that could have prevailed against her. Despite the loss of her beloved son Walter, she moved on in life converting her grief to community service to help those in need.

Emily "Granny” Smale died on March 3, 1942 at the age of 89 and lies at rest in Warwick Cemetery alongside her beloved Alfred, well mourned by all from the Freestone community.

Emily would be very proud to know that her beloved son Walter will be honoured for his sacrifice in a Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, on August 8 this year.

At the same time, his brother James will be acknowledged for his service as a New Zealand Anzac - a true Anzac family.