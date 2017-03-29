A fresh start and new ideas

HARDDRIVE: John Wode with his pride and joy, a 1300cc Honda Fury.

WARWICK businessman John Wode has spent most of his 60 years in Warwick and during that time has tried his hand at a lot of trades.

These days, Mr Wode and wife Sue operate Warwick Computer Support and Repairs from their home, a move Mr Wode said had provided new opportunities for the business.

"About a year ago we decided to move the business home, and I think it's been a good move,” he said.

Mr Wode was born in Warwick, attended various state schools in town befor moving onto Warwick State High School.

"After school I started out as a shoe salesman,” Mr Wode said.

"Then I moved into banking with the Bank of New South Wales, which saw me move around the state a bit.

"After that I started truck driving and then did a bit of seismic work out west.

"Then I came back to Warwick and worked for the railways.”

Mr Wode said moving back had been a blessing.

"After being away for a few years, coming back helped me realise how good a place Warwick is,” he said.

"The people are great for a start.

"I then spent 30 years as IT manager at the Department of Main Roads.

"I certainly saw the evolution and explosion of technology in that time.”

Mr Wode said he was among the first wave of public servants retrenched by the state government in 2011.

"I tried to be retired for a bit and helped set up the Warwick Men's Shed,” he said.

"But eventually I needed to find work and applied for about 100 jobs. I only got one interview.

"I think people tend to hire youth because they're less set in their ways and a little easier to mould.”

Mr Wode said Warwick needed to a step back and look at what made it such a great place to live and raise a family.

"Take the Mardi Gras as an example,” he said.

"That event really made it for the kids but it got stagnant and rather than coming with fresh ideas, it was canned.

"The worst thing you can ever do is not have ideas.

"Ideas are what progress people and cultures. Sure there will be bad ones and they should be weeded out, but you've always got to keep an eye out on what's working for other regions.

"We have to continually strive for new ideas and hopefully grow the population as a result.”