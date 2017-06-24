A grower's guide to winter

NOW is the time to make the most of

Planting the right things at the right time for the Southern Downs' temperate climate will have seeds sprouting when the sun can truly show them off and see delicious produce land on the plate when it comes time for summer entertaining.

Prepare perfect blooms

Gardens Galore owner Sue Hoffman said there were plenty of flowers that can be planted to add a pop of vibrancy to the garden during the colder months.

"Your flowers for this time of the year are the sweet peas, pansies, violas, snap dragons and poppies,” she said.

"They add absolutely wonderful colour and you can do them in pots to add that colour as well.”

She said good soil preparation would ensure the blooms stayed healthy and plump all season.

"When you go past a beautiful bowl of pansies, you see them set in solid frost and you think, 'How do they survive?'” she said.

"It's that soil preparation.”

Nurture tasty morsels

Enjoying home-grown produce from planter box to plate is one of the joys of tending a garden.

Mrs Hoffman said this was the perfect time to be nurturing green vegetables.

"The really green leafies like the kale, brussel sprouts, broccoli, silverbeets and cauliflower,” she said.

"And don't forget the cabbage because it's wonderful at this time of the year.”

She said good preparation of the soil was crucial for vegetables too, as it will give you the best harvest.

"Use some good quality composting in the soil to add some nutrition,” she said.

"It's all in the preparation of the soil to produce wonderful, sweet, crisp vegetables.”

Make time for maintenance

Cooler months are also the ideal time to do the heavy lifting that can be too strenuous in the height of summer.

Relocating small trees and shrubs or tidying up foliage can be great jobs to complete over winter, trusted the rain holds off.

Aerating the lawn is also best done after the warm, dry months are complete so moisture can work its way into the ground.

This can be done with a pitch fork or aerating shoes and will help the lawn flourish in time for spring.

The sun may be a little more scarce in winter but preparing the soil well and making clever planting decisions will keep a healthy pop of life sprouting all year round.