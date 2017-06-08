A happy birthday goat for Lachie

NO KIDDING: Lachie Kelly celebrated his 10th birthday by buying a goat.

The most important item on the agenda for the day was a trip to the Warwick Pig and Calf Sale.

Lachie, who lives on a property at Junabee with his family, had his heart set on one thing - buying himself a pet goat.

"My aunties gave me $80 for my birthday and I've always wanted a little goat for myself,” Lachie said.

"I'm going to call him Black Jack and I'll keep him in with our sheep. The man I bought him off said I'll have to bottle feed him for a few more weeks as well.”

Lachie said his family had lots of animals.

"We've got sheep, horses, poddy calves and chooks,” he said.

"I like to chase them around and hug them.

"And the chooks have such cute little babies.”

Lachie said he wanted to be either a vet or a rodeo rider when he grew up.

"I used to ride the poddy calves around,” he said.

"But mum and dad stopped that when one fell on me.”