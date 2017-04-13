A hero over and over again

CAPTAIN John Mott of the 48th Battalion was severely wounded and taken prisoner by German troops at Bullecourt in France on April 11, 1917.

After months in hospital, Mott passed through a number of prison camps for British officers in Germany.

He made a successful escape bid from a prison camp at Ströhen near Hanover in September 1917 and crossed the border into the neutral province of Holland without detection.

Mott was the first of two Australian officers to escape from German captivity during the First World War, for which he was awarded the Military Cross.

Rather than return to Australia, Mott went back to his battalion and spent the rest of the war fighting in France.

For leading his men in a successful attack near Proyart in August 1918, Mott was awarded a Bar to his existing Military Cross.

The Military Cross was originally awarded to commissioned junior officers for distinguished and gallant service during the First World War, before being extended to more senior ranks in the Second World War, Korea and Vietnam.

Bars worn on the medal's distinctive white and purple ribbon denote instances where the recipient has received the award a second or third time. Almost 3,000 Australians have been awarded the Military Cross since it was established in 1914.

This includes 68 Air Force awards (all First and Second World Wars). In addition, 188 Australians have been awarded a Bar to the Military Cross (representing a second award), and four (from the First World War) were awarded a Second Bar (representing a third award).

Get your Military Cross coin with the paper today for just $3. Token on PAGE 4

Tomorrow's coin is the Distinguished Flying Cross.