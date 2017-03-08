A laugh and a song for St Paddy's Day

Trevor Campbell, Marg Wilkie, Peter Fountain and Joe Owens at the St Paddy's Day friendship morning.

IT WAS a friendship morning with a green tinge at the Warwick Senior Citizens hall yesterday morning as Warwick's older generations got together to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

President Joe Owens said it was important they continue the tradtion.

"It's such an important celebration with the older folks,” he said.

"Donna Coleman and friends are up on stage playing all the old songs and the senior citizens love to sing along with them all and remember them from their growing up days.”

Vice President Trevor Campbell said seniors from Akooramak, Killarney Aged Care, Blue Care and St Vinnies had all come along for the morning.

"They absolutely love it, all singing and dancing along,” he said.

"For some it's their only outing of the month.

"And a lot of these people have strong Irish roots and want to celebrate that.

"The music, the jokes, the green drinks, it's a tradition that's in danger of dying so we're making the most of it and putting on a day to remember for our friends.”