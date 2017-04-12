A little hall's big history

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Still known as the scout hall in a town now without a scouting movement, the hall stands testimony to its adaptive re-use in three locations over many decades.

TENTERFIELD'S Scout Hall in Martin St has a rather unique adaptive re-use history as a movable building that has been located on three different sites several kilometres apart.

For the Tenterfield community, the hall has social significance for its role as a state border transhipping grain shed, a military camp theatre and a scout hall.

It is valued by the community for its historical significance as a symbol of these three facets of community life.

It was first used as a grain storage shed as part of a cross border transhipping agency at Wallangarra pre-Second World War, then moved to a military camp at London Bridge near Tenterfield and used as the Drury Lane Theatre during the latter part of the Second World War and finally relocated, piece by piece, to become a scout hall.

The corrugated iron-clad Drury Lane Theatre was opened at London Bridge in August 1943 and was fully lined with three ply, well lit, fitted with motion picture equipment plus stage drapes and lighting for stage productions.

The theatre had been purchased and equipped by the New South Wales Division of the Australian Comforts Fund through the agency of the Tenterfield ACF branch.

It became the centre of social life at the London Bridge military camp where films were screened every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights with occasional musical evenings and recitals including the Troop's Concert Party featuring many local entertainers under the direction of music teacher, war time warden and community worker, Miss Mimi Donnelly.

The Concert Party had earlier been performing in the open air and then under a marquee.

Dancing was another popular recreation in the Drury Lane Theatre, with the small number of young male civilians finding themselves very much in a minority on those occasions.

It was also used for Protestant Church services every Sunday.

After the military camp at London Bridge moved out, the theatre was bought and re-located by the Tenterfield Scouts for an outlay of 750 pounds.

It was moved piece by piece to Martin St, Tenterfield to be a Scout Hall for several decades.

The relocation to Tenterfield was carried by Mick Cooper and Vin Finnerty on behalf of JP Cooper and Son who in their quote estimated six weeks for the relocation to be completed.

Today, the hall sparks many memories of a past era when the scouting movement brought boys together to make important decisions, set goals, and work together as a team to succeed in whatever they chose to do especially all the fun stuff like hiking, canoeing, rock climbing, performing on stage in the Gang Show or just sitting around a fire toasting marshmallows with a bunch of friends.

But perhaps more importantly it was the scout hall headquarters where Tenterfield Scouts gained a lot of valuable life skills such as confidence, resilience, leadership and responsi- bility while making lasting friendships and memories that stay an entire lifetime.

The first troop of the Tenterfield Boy Scout movement was formed in July 1920 with hundreds of boys passing through the movement over some nine decades until the Scout movement ceased to operate a few years ago.

The Troop first held meetings in the Methodist Church Vestry and for a period after 1924 the troop was given the use of the original weatherboard Fire Station at the rear of the Town Hall for a few years after which a building site in Martin St was granted to the Scouts.

However, the building of a hall was put on hold for the duration of the Second World War and at the end of hostilities the present building was purchased from the army camp site at London Bridge, north-east of Tenterfield.

Currently the scout hall is being used for physical culture activities and is available to rent for private or public events.