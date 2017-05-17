A little taste of Vienna on Granite Belt

TOUCH OF VIENNA: Belinda Manwaring and Tim Blomfield will perform at Robert Channon Wines.

THE opening concert for 2017 at Robert Channon Wines on Sunday is entitled Wien to Wein, which translates as Vienna to Wine.

Robert Channon said Belinda Manwaring and Tim Blomfield, the two talented baroque cellists giving the concert, came up with the title.

"They are playing a lovely program of cello duets by Kummer and Offenbach and sonatas by Vivaldi and Boccherini," Mr Channon said.

"The only puzzle is, what is the connection between some very non-Viennese composers and Vienna? Or have they just chosen a catchy title?"

To find out the answer, head along to the concert at Swigmore Hall at 2pm on Sunday.

Two weeks later, on Sunday, June 4, the winery will be hosting one of its biggest concerts when the Brisbane Concert Orchestra will take the stage.

"This will be such a large orchestra that we will be extending our normal set up; otherwise there will no room for an audience, which would be rather a pity," Mr Channon said.

"The BCO's program for the concert includes Beethoven's 7th Symphony and Haydn's C Major Cello Concerto with cello soloist, Julian Sharpe."

Tickets for concerts are $25 and include a glass of wine in the interval. Lunch can be booked beforehand in the winery's Singing Lake Café.

To book, phone Robert Channon Wines on 46833260.