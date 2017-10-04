A love of family and Rose City

FAMILY: Lyndall Sugden (centre) with her children (from left) Jenny Hodsdon, Mark Sugden, Shonie Cust, Guy Sugden, Suzanne Yates and Wayne Sugden at her 90th birthday celebration this year.

AT AGE 90, Lyndall Sugden has lived in Warwick for 61 years and likes the people who live here.

She was brought up on the family Sarum Aberdeen Angus Stud near Kingaroy and at the age of 20 was one of the first two girls to be in the young judges competition at the Brisbane Exhibition.

"My father Eaton Webster enticed me and our jillaroo to go in the competition,” she said.

After her marriage to John Sugden, they lived in Dalby before moving to Warwick in 1956 when Mr Sugden was appointed the inaugural manager of the Winchcombe Carson branch in Warwick.

They lived in the company house on the south west boundary of Slade Park, an address which was their home for two decades. While their three sons were born in Dalby, their three daughters were born in Warwick.

He was the inaugural secretary of the Warwick Rugby Union Club which was formed in 1964 but Mrs Sugden only got the job of washing the club jerseys once.

"I put the woollen jerseys in the washing machine and they shrunk,” she said.

While she only washed the jerseys once, the Sugden family home was a base for many of the players who wanted a chat after training or the game. At one time, the Slade Park cricket ground was the venue for Warwick rugby home games.

Down the years, she has been involved in 16 community organisations, including time as secretary of the Warwick Arts Council, secretary of the Warwick and District Tourist Association and did volunteer work at the tourist information centre.

"I enjoyed my time involved with Scots College and watching the boys playing rugby union,” she said.

Mrs Sugden now plays mahjong with 12 women each week, a game she first played when secretary of U3A.

"They told me I was doing nothing and could be the U3A secretary and I said yes,” she said.

One decade she fondly remembers was working with journalist Bruce McGuigan at the Warwick office of Channel 10 opposite WIRAC.

Family is the cornerstone of her life and she is in regular contact with her sons Wayne and Guy in Warwick, son Mark in Toowoomba, daughter Suzanne at North Stradbroke Island and daughters Jenny and Shonie on the Sunshine Coast. Her husband died in 1976. She is also close to their families and has 16 grand children and 14 great grandchildren.

"My family are fantastic, they all keep in touch and we catch up regularly,” she said.

"I just like the people in Warwick, I like the bush, not the beach,” she said.

"I have never seriously thought of leaving and have always had good health.”

She remembers the family holidays at the Gold Coast with husband John and their children.

Earlier this year, she celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends.