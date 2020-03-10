A merry cash boost for battling Southern Downs businesses

EMBRACING VISITORS: Local business owner Lisa Hansford said the local economy will be on the right track to recovery if more people come out to Warwick to spend their money.

DROUGHT-AFFECTED Southern Downs businesses will receive a cash injection in a few months’ time with the arrival of a new economy-boosting initiative.

Brisbane shoppers will descend on the Southern Downs keen to spend their money at the Merry Muster.

Organised by Kristin Bonner, will have its second event in Warwick and Stanthorpe in July.

Miss Bonner said a previous trip of 55 people she took to Dalby for their Christmas shop last year put $17,500 into the town.

“In addition to charity donations made we got people to keep track of how much they spent and at the end of the day we added it all up,” she said.

Building on buy from the bush and empty Esky initiatives, Miss Bonner said she wasn’t surprised with the popularity of her idea, as many city leavers have a collective feeling of helplessness over the drought.

“We have 112 people registered to come and they’re very enthusiastic, they will fill eskies with wine, cheese and all the other diverse food offerings of the region,” she said.

“The last event was birthed from seeing the drought and the feeling of helplessness myself, and lot of Brisbanites felt, they wanted to help, but didn’t know how.

“So when there was a tangible solution, I had people interested in coming within half an hour of putting up my Facebook post.”

For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/themerrymuster.

