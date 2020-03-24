A model worth breaking quarantine for

Real Madrid star Luka Jovic is in hot water after breaking quarantine and flying to Serbia to see Sofija Milosevic during the coronavirus crisis.

The 22-year-old striker is supposed to be in lockdown with the rest of his teammates, but chose to take a private jet to see the stunning model instead.

Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic has revealed the player is under investigation, and if he's found guilty could face jail time.

Here's all you need to know about 29-year-old Sofija, the blonde bombshell who previously dated one of his teammates and has appeared in fashion campaigns for Diesel.

HER PAST AND THEIR CONTROVERSIAL START

Gorgeous Sofija has a penchant for men in sport.

Before she met Luka, she dated Adem Ljajic - a midfielder who starred at Fiorentina, Roma and Torino.

They were the darling of the Serbian media, and were expected to marry. However, in 2018 they called off their relationship after three years together.

Sofija was said to have been in a romance with tennis star Viktor Troicki, who once ranked 12 in the world.

She has also been linked to ex-Portsmouth defender Dusko Tosic and Croatia star Ante Rebic.

Serbian model Sofija Milosevic is 29.

Jovic and Milosevic have dated for less than a year, and the relationship began quite scandalously, according to reports.

It was rumoured the hotshot forward ditched his long-term girlfriend Andjela Manitasevic, the mother of his son David, for Sofija.

The pair were alleged to have met when he was still together with his ex last August, but Jovic denied the claim.

Over the weekend Sofija announced to her 478,000 followers on Instagram she was expecting her first child with Luka.

She shared the news with a romantic picture of the pair kissing each other.

"We would like to share with you our happy news, we are going to have a baby!!!!," she captioned the photo.

"I'm so thankful that Luka can be next to me during this period @lukajovic, I couldn't imagine being without him during this difficult time for the whole world."

BUT WILL JOVIC FACE JAIL TIME?

After a member of Real Madrid's basketball team tested positive for the coronavirus, the football team has been self-isolating.

But pictures circulated on social media of Jovic allegedly out with Sofija on the streets of Belgrade to celebrate her birthday.

Jovic's dad, Milan, has revealed that the pictures of the two were actually taken in Spain - though he insisted that his son is ready to face any punishment.

"Luka had two (coronavirus) tests done and he tested negative on both," he told Marca.

"That's why he thought he could come to Serbia.

"Now it seems like he's a major criminal. If he has to go to jail, then he goes.

"I'm totally in agreement with the (Serbian) president and prime minster (for threatening criminal charges), but only if he's guilty.

"I would support that decision if he'd done something wrong, but he arrived in Belgrade and stayed at home.

"(His girlfriend) Sofia is pregnant and she couldn't go out (to celebrate her birthday).

"Some photos have emerged of the two out having fun, but they were from Spain."

