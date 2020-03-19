A perspective on COVID-19 statistics

A woman wearing a mask walks near the Olympics' mark in Odaiba, Tokyo on February 22, 2020, amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Japan. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

OVER 90 days, the coronavirus has infected the population in China and progressively, the rest of the world totalling in a death count of 8,000.

Let's put this number into perspective.

During the same period the FedEE Statistics Unit estimates the following.

- The number of global deaths from all causes to have been 13.68 million;

- The number of child deaths alone from malnutrition to have been 775,000;

- The number of deaths from motor accidents to have been 315,000;

- The number of deaths from influenza to have been 125,000;

- The number of murders to have been 110,000;

- The number of deaths from unintentional poisoning in the USA alone to have been 16,200;

- The number of deaths from snake bites in India alone to have been 2,750.

"There is a huge moral dilemma here which no-one seems strong enough, or unselfish enough, to confront," Robin Chater, Secretary-General of the Federation of International Employers (FedEE) said.

"It is the responsibility of everyone in the advanced and developing economies that children starve to death in vast numbers while everyone outside the third world frets about COVID-19."