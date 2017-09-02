A sea of tartan at Scots PGC College

IT IS a celebration of Scottish music all weekend at Scots PGC as some of the best pipers and drummers in the world gather together.

Today saw a solo piping competition followed by a pipe band competition on Briggs Oval at the college.

Large crowds watched on this afternoon as eight pipe bands went through their paces in front of world-renowned judges.

Three bands from Scots PGC were up against the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band, Murrumba Pipe Band, The Qld Irish Association Pipe Band, The Toowoomba Pipe Band, Emmanuel Highland Band and the Wynnum Pipe Band.

Pipe major Chris Donaldson from the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band said many in the band had no competed for 15 years.

"It's been a long time but it's a great opportunity to lift your skill levels when you're competing against others,” he said.

Band member Dugald Macfarlane said the band played publicly 10-12 times a year.

"We play somewhere at least once a month,” he said.

"In a year we'd play in front of 10,000 to 40,000 people, at events like Killarney Bonfire Night, The Apple and Grape Festival and others, which is amazing - were else do you get the opportunity to do that?”

Mr Macfarlane said the band was family-oriented and a lot of fun.

"We meet at the band room in Albert St every Friday to practise and have around 40 playing members at the moment,” he said.

"We're always improving and our numbers are growing.

"I think the attraction comes from the heritage behind it all and the chance to play those large events with your friends and family.”

Scots OGC principal Simon Shepherd said the weekend had been a lot fun so far.

"Some of the best in the world are here and we got to see them play at the recital last night,” he said.

"Seeing them play the pipes is like a revelation.

"Imagine you play a nice riff on guitar and Mark Knopfler comes in, picks up your guitar and takes it to a whole other level, that's what it was like.”

The celebrations continue tonight at Scots PGC with a Ceilidh tonight, a tradition Scottish dance including live entertainment and dinner from 6.30pm

Tickets are available from the door at $15 for adults.