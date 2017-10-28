A showie life runs in the family

STEP RIGHT UP: Wesley Cronk is a third generation showman.

STEP RIGHT UP: Wesley Cronk is a third generation showman. Jonno Colfs

WESLEY Cronk has been in the show business for as long as he can remember.

Every weekend is spent in a different town at a show or rodeo and every day in between is spent packing up his sideshow alley rides, jumping castles and show food van before moving onto the next destination to unload and set up.

Mr Cronk, whose lives in Beaudesert, said his parents were showies and his grandparents before that.

"I don't know when they started but Grandad travelled between towns on a horse and buggy, carting everything behnd him,” he said.

"These days we have a few trucks and four staff travelling to help out.”

Mr Cronk said it was hard work but well worth it.

"The harder you work, the better it is,” he said.

"The weather plays a big part in it all too - the better the weather, the bigger the crowds and of course more kids, who are our target market.

"We've brought a lot of family rides like dodgem cars with us to the Warwick Rodeo, so everyone can have some fun.”

Mr Cronk said he'd been coming to the rodeo for ten years.

"We make sure we always leave the rodeo weekend free,” he said.

"It's a great event and the committee do a wonderful job and there are always huge friendly crowds that are out to have a great time, which is fantastic.”