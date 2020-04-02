A small town’s fierce fight to protect its most vulnerable

TAKE NO CHANCES: Kaci Kay, Marissa Costello, Charlane McKinney and Vanessa Taylor are doing everything they can to protect their community against coronavirus.

THE tiny, picturesque town of Killarney faces an unforeseen challenge with the rapid spread of coronavirus in an increasingly vulnerable population.

Retirees and pensioners make up 30 per cent of the town and their self-isolation, imposed on Monday, can be seen in the empty streets and shut up shops.

From inside the Killarney Aged Care facilities, the residents smile as they hold up signs saying, “COVID-19 has kept us apart, but you are forever in my heart”.

Chairman Lyndall McCormack said the introduction of stricter precautionary measures has been difficult but “we’re not scared.”

“Just because we’re vulnerable doesn’t mean we’re hiding in the corner, dropping our bundle,” she said.

“We’re getting on with it.”

For this facility, getting on with it means doing more than the government mandated social distancing rules.

Outside visitors have been severely limited, all deliveries are placed in quarantine, staff are screened before every shift and the construction of an on-site medical centre was fast tracked.

“We knew this was our moment to do the best we possibly can and make it work,” Ms McCormack said.

“We weren’t going to sit around waiting for the government to tell us to take action!”

Ms McCormack said that directive extended far beyond the walls of her aged care facility.

“Every little locality has to take the baton and run!” she said.

“You want to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

“We must each take responsibility for our area.”

Killarney, a town of less than 1000 people, is taking that message to heart. Those businesses that remain open, such as the Killarney Co-operative, now operate very differently to the way they did just one month ago.

Manager Marissa Costello said the supermarket is determined to keep both their staff, and their town, safe.

“It’s a bit scary, for everybody,” she said.

“It’s so different from what anyone here has faced before.”

As news of the virus spread, cashiers and shelf stackers watched with unease as customers handled the produce.

“People shop with their hands,” Mrs Costello said.

“If they had the virus it could infect the whole town very quickly.”

COVID-19 defied the odds and travelled all the way from Wuhan, China to the Southern Downs, infecting parents of two local childcare students and pushing a number of Killarney residents into precautionary self-isolation.

The proximity served as a wake up call.

“We don’t want to see the scenes we’re seeing from overseas,” Mrs Costello said.

“I know you can’t compare Australia to the likes of the United States or Italy but still, you see that …

“We have an older population and we want to try to protect them.”

As the only supermarket within at least 20kms, the Co-op decided to step up their safety precautions, far beyond what is seen at the larger chains.

“We employ about 75 people here and they’re all locals, everyone has a really personal connection with the town,” Mrs Costello explained.

Rather than shopping as normal, customers must now complete their orders online or call ahead with their shopping lists.

The staff work together to hygienically pack the orders which are then available for pick up or free delivery.

The entryway has been blocked by a large, fold-out table, upon which there is hand sanitiser, antibacterial spray and a limited menu of takeaway food items.

Postal tape has been used to carefully measure out where people can stand to queue to ensure they maintain social distancing.

The extreme measures also serve to protect the staff, some of whom have already been forced into self-isolation.

“If the virus spreads through the staff it will get to the point where we can’t open the doors at all,” Mrs Costello said.

“We’re trying to stop that before it happens.

“We have to do whatever we can to continue feeding the town.”