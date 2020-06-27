A sporting farewell to The Daily News

OVER BUT NOT OUT: Warwick Daily News sports reporters will remain on the sidelines despite there no longer being a paper.

SPORT has had a prominent place in Warwick’s community, documenting all the highs and lows of athlete’s success.

For 156 years, the Daily News reporters have been on the sidelines of major events from polocrosse world cups to rugby league grand finals.

Retired sports editor Gerard Walsh has fond memories of the place the Daily News has had inthe sporting community.

“The Daily News has been a major promoter of local sport for a lot of the major events held in the community,” he said.

“It’s promoted sport through the Sports Star awards, appointed with the help of the Credit Union, for 27 years.

“And it’s also promoted a number of families in sport.”

In his 29-year tenure at the Daily News, Walsh saw the ever-changing development of sport across the Downs.

Warwick’s confirmation as the “horsepower capital of Australia” is one Walsh said has been most memorable in the paper’s history.

“We’ve become the horsepower capital of Australia in the past 20 years,” he said.

“The development of the Morgan Park precinct from the motor sports tracks to polocrosse facilities.”

While individual performances have been celebrated on the pages of the Daily News, Warwick Cowboys head coach Matt Grew said the praise for club’s efforts never wavered.

“That was one of the big reasons why I picked up the newspaper to find out what had happened on over the weekend in sport,” he said.

“There are a lot of other important things that go in.

“But from my point of view, I wanted to see our club and the results and stories on our players.”

Grew said the continued support of even the smallest successes made athletes feel valued in the community.

“Anyone who is an athlete who does something along those lines, they want to get recognised for their achievements,” he said. “They get a sense of satisfaction and achievement when they see themselves highlighted.”

Despite no longer having a paper to flick through, Warwick Rugby Union Club president Andrew Williams said the Daily News had long supported smaller clubs and their volunteers.

“It’s always sad when we lose something like this in a small community because we might never get it back,” he said.

“That’s the price of progress. We’re just going to have to work more closely together, and the reality is, we won’t have as many people at the ground level.”

As the sporting community continues to grow in Warwick and across the Southern Downs, Walsh said the tireless work of volunteers ensured sporting seasons were off the ground.

“We’ve almost got twice as many sports as we did 30 years ago,” he said.

“A lot of that comes down to the excellent coaches we have in all sports who give their time freely so that kids and families can have fun on the sporting field.

“The Daily News has always been behind recognising the work of volunteers.”

The Daily News will continue to maintain a presence in the sporting community, dedicated to covering the major events around town.