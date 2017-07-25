21°
News

Katie Noonan among stars at Jumpers and Jazz

Elyse Wurm | 25th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:22 AM
STAR POWER: Katie Noonan performed at Warwick Town Hall for Jumpers and Jazz.
STAR POWER: Katie Noonan performed at Warwick Town Hall for Jumpers and Jazz.

JUMPERS and Jazz has been bedazzled this year, dripping with celebrity visits and television exposures.

Renowned singer Katie Noonan is the latest high-profile visitor to the festival, dazzling crowds with her vocal prowess outside the Town Hall on Sunday.

The performance follows visits from the hosts of both Better Homes and Gardens and Today earlier in the festival.

Visitors to Jumpers and Jazz lined the streets of the CBD on Sunday, delighting organisers.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said she was "thrilled" by the response.

"We were hoping for an increase in people and I think we delivered both days," Ms Devine said.

"That's what we do it for, we want everyone to get a benefit."

Ms Devine said the unexpected performance by Noonan was a highlight of the weekend.

"It was so surreal thinking we're this little volunteer committee and we're here," Ms Devine said.

Warwick Art Gallery also gathered a significant amount of attention, featuring a yarn-bombed art installation from the Yarntopians and hosting Jazz @ the Gallery.

Local businesses were put under the pump to keep up with the demand brought about by the popular art festival.

Rose Town Cafe owner Julie Dargan said despite adding 24 extra seats, every spot was filled.

"We opened up a new coffee machine on Sunday because we were so hounded on Saturday," she said.

Not usually open on Sundays, Mrs Dargan said the cafe only opened its doors for a full weekend for Jumpers and Jazz.

This year a handful of extra staff were brought on board to meet the demand.

"We had a few husbands jump in and friends jump in," she said.

"It was a big family day."

Hosting only its second weekend of Sunday trading, Rose City Shoppingworld joined the Jumpers and Jazz spirit by recruiting a jazz band, Jazzify, to entertain shoppers.

Centre manager Jason Gard said the number of retailers open for business increased on last week's tally of 18.

"We had 26 retailers open up and give it a try," he said.

"Coffee shops were doing a roaring trade not only here but along the main street."

Mr Gard said opening on Sunday created an opportunity for a fresh influx of customers to support local businesses.

"There were a lot of people and by all reports they were spending," he said.

"It's a shot in the arm for the local economy."

Belle Vue Cafe and Pickle and Must owner Rosie Favero said the demand at the Palmerin St cafe and deli was "incredible".

She said two extra kitchen staff and three front-of-house staff were brought on to carry the load.

Accommodation spots were also put under the pump at the weekend.

Criterion Hotel's Valerie Prentice said the hotel was fully booked.

Jumpers and Jazz will conclude on Sunday.

