A step back in time 70 years on

IMAGINE how much life has changed since 1947.



85-year-old Rilla Hoath from Toowoomba discovered exactly how much when she recently toured the Presbyterian Girls College campus in Locke St, 70 years after attending the school.



Ms Hoath was one of three sisters from a sheep farming family near Roma.



In 1947, Ms Hoath (nee Thrupp) was sent to boarding school at PGC in Warwick, which in those days was a separate school from Scots College and the girls were taught and housed at the Locke St address.



"We called the boys from Scots the Martians," Ms Hoath said.



"They were our brother school at the time."



Ms Hoath said her memories of her 12 months at PGC were quite vivid.



"I remember Miss Mackness, the principal, quite well.



"She was a strong but lovely lady.



"I loved my schooling and was very fond of my time here, it was a very good year."



As for the changes to the campus in 70 years, Ms Hoath said there was a lot she didn't recognise.



"It's pretty luxurious," she said.



"I think the kids have it a bit easier these days.



"The girls all have their own rooms.



"In my day it was a big dormitory, and lights out meant no talking."



"We learnt to tell stories in whispers and pretend to be fast asleep when teachers patrolled the room."



The front entrance and the old principal's office evoked strong memories for Ms Hoath.



"I remember these steps well," she said.



"And there used to be a big palm tree right here as well.



Ms Hoath said she had fond memories from her days at PGC.



"I'm so glad I've had the opportunity to come back and have a look at the place," she said.



"I've led a very busy life so I've just not had the time until now.



"It's been a lovely trip down memory lane, I'm so grateful for the chance to have this special tour. Thank you."



