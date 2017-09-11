A sweet business to be in for Warwick family

SWEET IDEA: At her first markets with new venture Tonnes-A-Treats is Jamie Wickham and daughters Laylah, Lily and Lacey.

IN A world where people are becoming increasingly health-conscious, one simple fact remains, lollies can be a irresistible temptation.

That's the driving factor behind a new business venture launched in Warwick over the past couple of months.

The brains behind the operation, Tonnes-A-Treats, is Jamie Wickham, who spends her days caring for the region's elderly as a Blue Care employee.

With experience owning a mobile coffee van behind her and several friends with market stalls, Ms Wickham started her own search for a new idea.

"I'd never heard of a mobile lolly business, not around here anyway,” she said.

"So I started looking into it and like a bull at a gate I got stuck into it and ordered a few thousand dollars worth of lollies.”

Fortunately Ms Wickham hasn't been "getting high on her own supply”.

"I've never been a huge lolly eater, which is probably a good thing,” she said.

"But sometimes they're a little hard to resist, my girls have certainly tried a few here and there. The dentists are going to love us.”

Ms Wickham said getting into the lolly game was an easy decision to make.

"It something really fun that my daughters and I can do together,” she said.

"The plan is to do all the markets around the area, and I've got three very keen young daughters who are great at running the stall.

"The other we are keen to do is bulk lolly orders for parties, weddings, events etc. Give me a theme, gender or colour and we can go from there.”

Last Saturday, Ms Wickham and daughters Laylah, Lily and Lacey had their first professional hit-out with their hard-to- miss bright pink marquee at the monthly Uber Markets in Leslie Park.

"I'm a people person and the girls love to chat to the customers so it's just great fun and exposure,” Ms Wickham said.

"I've been working hard on social media as well, getting the name out there, and have already taken a few orders and the party requests are coming in too.”

Tonnes-A-Treats has all the old school favourites like big bosses, acid drops, pineapple lumps, musk sticks and more, alongside the newer fads including sour lollies and novelty sweets.

Another avenue Ms Wickham is keen to explore is the balloon trade.

"People love balloons as well and we want to cater for that need alongside the lollies, which go hand in hand for parties,” she said.

"The girls love being involved and now we're up and running I'm really excited about it all.”