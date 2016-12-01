A taste of country life before home

HOMEWARD BOUND: Rob and Trish Richardson from Eastbourne in England, spent their last day in the country at the Pig and Calf Sale.

IT'S a long way from the south of England but one visiting couple thought the Warwick Pig and Calf sale the perfect spot to spend their last day in Australia.

Rob and Trish Richardson from Eastbourne had been in the country for a month and were enjoying a little Southern Downs hospitality.

"We've been staying with friends in Stanthorpe and decided to come in for the day for a look around,” said Mr Richardson.

"It's our first time in Australia and we've absolutely loved it and have thoroughly enjoyed seeing this part of the world.

"Such lovely people, everyone is so nice and friendly.

"We're big fans of the local wine and the Brass Monkey Brewery as well.”

Mr Richardson said they had very similar sales back in England.

"There are certainly plenty of livestock sales but they don't usually have the trash and treasure auctions as well,” he said.

"There's lots of useful stuff here, bits of tin and steel that will come in handy for someone.”

Mrs Richardson said it a great way to spend their last day in the country.

"We're off to Queen Mary Falls now too,” she said.