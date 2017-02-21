A tree change for Warwick caravan park owners

HAPPY HANDOVER: Outgoing owners Vicki and Terry Bennett with incoming owners Michelle and Darren Cox.

AFTER 14 years as the first faces tourists saw when

they pulled up their caravans in Warwick, Terry and Vicki Bennett are calling it a day.

The couple made the "tree change” a decade and a half ago, packing up and moving to Warwick all to own their own business.

"It's our little empire,” Mr Bennett laughed.

"But now we're happy to cut the cord and run.”

The retired police officer moved to Warwick with his wife in 2003.

"We just decided we wanted to pack up and put everything we had into the park,” he said.

"That was a five-year plan but it didn't really work out that way.”

Darren and Michelle Cox purchased the park near the Matilda Service station a week ago, in a similar

way their predecessors

did, moving from inner-

city Melbourne to the

Rose City.

"It's a total lifestyle change for us,” Mr Cox said.

"We were sick of the concrete, so we threw it all in.”

Mr Bennett worked as a carpenter in Melbourne and his wife worked in admin.

"I worked for myself for a bit then got the ball rolling because it's not a quick changeover to take over a caravan park,” he said.

As for plans, the Coxes agreed nothing major was on the horizon just yet, though expected a bit of carpentry know-how to come in handy.

"We're not here to change everything, and want to keep things mostly going the way they are, because for 14 years that's how things have worked,” Mr Cox said.

"There will be changes of course, just some though.

"I'll just bring what talents I've got, and Michelle will do the same.”

Mr and Mrs Bennett said on their first day at the park 14 years ago they were "totally confused”.

"We knew nothing about it other than the fact we'd been caravan users, and we thought, we could do that,” Mr Bennett said.

"And the town was absolutely terrific when we first came; the tradies would know the high panic in my voice when I called in the middle of the night not knowing what to do about something.”

Knowing the struggles, the Bennetts said they would only be a phone call away should the new owners need a hand.

"We're so lucky to have them on hand,” Mr Cox said.

"And we're also motorsport fans so Warwick seemed perfect.”

At 5pm Friday a bottle of Veuve Clicquot was popped, and with the sale finally authorised, a new era began for each couple.