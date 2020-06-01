Menu
A COOL CHANGE: Temperatures are predicted to drop this week, but not as much as usual. Picture: David Martinelli.
A warm, wet winter predicted for Warwick

Bianca Hrovat
1st Jun 2020 10:00 AM
IT’S a warmer winter ahead for the Southern Downs, with both minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be higher than average.

Winter nights aren’t expected to drop below freezing for the foreseeable future, according to predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology.

There is, however, still a slight chance of frost on the horizon.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth said a trough is expected to move through the region this evening, bringing dry and cool air behind it.

“There should be a significant drop in temperature from tomorrow, with the minimums affected from Tuesday morning,” Mr Markworth said.

“But we’re not looking at getting down to 0C at this stage.

“That said, we’re expecting to see some frost around from Wednesday onward because there’ll be some moisture in the air, and the temps will be low enough - They don’t have to get down to freezing to produce frost, it can be within the 0 - 5C range.”

Maximum temperatures will sit around 15 degrees for Warwick over the following week.

Days will remain cloudy, with potential showers, for the next few days, but the winter rain isn’t expected to hit until July.

“There looks like there will be a good chance of increased rainfall from July onward,” Mr Markworth said.

