Evicted pub patron 'tried to outrun police'

A WARWICK man accused of refusing orders to leave a pub before fleeing from police on foot has been charged.

The 20-year-old allegedly refused a bouncer's direction to leave the Horse and Jockey Hotel at 2am yesterday.

Warwick police sergeant Lisa Self said the man also refused to give police his name and address before running away.

Officers nabbed the man a short time later.

He has been charged with public nuisance and obstructing police and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 26.