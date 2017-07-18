22°
A world of opportunity opens in Warwick

Elyse Wurm | 18th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
OFFICIALLY OPEN: Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie (right) declares the start Sunday trading at Woolworths.
OFFICIALLY OPEN: Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie (right) declares the start Sunday trading at Woolworths. Contributed

A SHOPPER on their way to Toowoomba to browse on Sunday was stopped in their tracks when they saw Rose City Shoppingworld was open.

Funplus Electronics manager Gil Lee said the customer was one of many who gave positive feedback about the extended hours brought in over the weekend.

"Normally just on Saturday they have the chance to shop,” he said.

"Now they have two days so they're really happy.”

The electronics store was open for five hours on Sunday between 10am-3pm, with Mr Lee saying many people from outside Warwick tended to venture to the centre over the weekend. He is hopeful trade will keep improving as more people learn about the extended hours.

"Of course it's not like the week but a few people came in and hopefully it will be getting busier,” Mr Lee said.

Rose City Shoppingworld centre manager Jason Gard said shoppers were waiting eagerly for the automatic doors to open at 8am.

"There were some coming down for a morning coffee and others waiting for Big W and Woolworths to open,” he said.

Mr Gard said it was good to see businesses were willing to give extended hours a try, with this weekend promising further excitement with a jazz band to be set up to complement Jumpers and Jazz.

"Normally the centre and other businesses (would be) closed, this year the centre will be open and active,” Mr Gard said.

"We'll continue to have displays and entertainment for Jumpers and Jazz and participate fully.

"Hopefully those people that are coming to town will be able to shop locally and support the local economy.”

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie officially declared trading open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday.

Cr Dobie said the feedback from both shoppers and staff was positive.

"I spoke to people who were shopping at 9am and they were very pleased they could have the flexibility to shop seven days a week,” Cr Dobie said.

"The biggest shopping days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Shopping is an interest, people have the time of a weekend to look around at what's available.

"Now we're providing a more flexible shopping option.”

Having spoken to Town Hall volunteers who had watched people walk away from the centre on Sundays after realising it was shut, Cr Dobie said it would be a benefit to the community.

"It's great we're making the most of that opportunity,” she said.

Cr Dobie said it may also help extend the variety of options available.

"Some of the retailers that haven't come here may start looking at opening shops in the region,” Cr Dobie said.

Mr Gard said most businesses would continue trialling Sunday hours.

"It's really up to them whether they want to or not, it's completely optional,” he said.

"Most will be giving it a go over the next couple of weeks.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  funplus electronics rose city shoppingworld sunday trading tracy dobie woolworths

