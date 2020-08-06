Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: Watch live as St Pat's takes on Kirwan SHS

callum dick
6th Aug 2020 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Patrick's College hosts Kirwan State High School in Mackay this morning.

Kick-off is at 11am.

The full game will be livestreamed on this site. This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Immediately following the Aaron Payne Cup clash will be the Cowboys Challenge match, between the two same schools.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

More Stories

aaron payne cup kirwan state high school livestream livestreaming schoolboys rugby league st patrick's college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics A whopping $2.7 million in fines will be handed down to more than 20,000 Queenslanders unless they can provide a ‘valid reason’ for failing to vote at the Council...

        Watco chugging toward big launch this month

        Premium Content Watco chugging toward big launch this month

        Business 30+ Warwick men and women will be responsible for keeping the state’s third-largest...

        Border closure’s immediate effect on businesses

        Premium Content Border closure’s immediate effect on businesses

        News The decision to close the Queensland border hit Granite Belt operators instantly.

        POSITIVE REBOOT: Artists emboldened by tourism

        Premium Content POSITIVE REBOOT: Artists emboldened by tourism

        News In a year void of other opportunities, this upcoming new event is set to lift...